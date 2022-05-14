NOBLE PHILIP

Two Fridays ago, I visited my neighbourhood’s favourite food store. I had gone to pick up one item. I saw an older man being helped by a woman as I entered the aisle. Nothing appeared unusual—just a younger person helping an older one with his purchase.

However, everything turned ole mas when the man approached me to request $2. I was confused. I looked at him, appropriately clad for shopping; this was no vagrant. He explained that the price for the product he desired had risen beyond what he had expected. He was $2 short!

Stunned, I got out my wallet and handed over some change, more than was requested. My spirit was deeply disturbed. How could we have robbed this man of his dignity? He was the face of the lack of food enabled by inflation in our country. An April 2022 World Food Programme and Caricom study reported an astronomical rise in a lack of food among our households. It is now estimated to affect one in every four households; 30 per cent of our people are skipping meals or eating less than usual.

Not all pensioners are equal: some have had no significant loss of income and can surf the Internet. Others are finding it very difficult to keep body and soul together. One in eight of us is over 60 years old. We cannot accuse this man of being profligate. Nothing about his demeanour nor dress spoke to a careless lifestyle. How is he expected to make ends meet?

He returned with the product and asked me to ascertain if it was the correct one. It was not, but more significantly, it was a tiny size on which super margins are made. I got angry at his plight, even though he was effusively thanking me for ensuring that he got and could pay for the right product. I was annoyed that while two publicly listed supermarkets and grocery distributors had recently disclosed profits that were 25 per cent up compared to a year ago, we have retired people on fixed incomes struggling to figure out how to eat and buy much-needed medication. How long do we believe that their savings will last under these conditions? What then? Homelessness? Is this what we, as a people, want?

The usual line to justify price increases is that our inflation is imported. But that is only part of the story. The lack and unequal distribution of foreign exchange negatively impact the cost of importing food (we do not grow what we eat) as the food importers cost their goods using the black-market exchange rate. Who benefits from this arrangement? Inequity is built-in since the larger businesses are more likely to get whatever funds are available. Reduced competition and greater concentration of control over our food supply will inevitably lead to higher prices, which fall disproportionately on the poor among us.

But it is not just higher prices; we are also witnessing a decline in food quality. Take oxtail, a poor man’s meat, for example; the price has skyrocketed while the quality has plunged. To cut corners and provide an inferior product to make more money but not serve customers is to do injustice. In this scenario, we do not even have to consider the enervating invisible tax imposed by corruption on our daily lives; we all know it is there.

We are in a veritable box since we cannot simply raise the level of pensions or old-age grants. We have already been irresponsible in that way. There is a need for urgent overhauling of our pension systems. We should not dilly-dally with the need for structural reform; the country cannot afford to postpone this reckoning. Do we have the gravitas to discuss this sanely, or will we seek to score points?

Failure to address this situation with our elders threatens our future. How we vote in our next elections will determine our country’s future. Traditionally, the seniors are the ones who vote; will they come out in three years, or will they withdraw? The talented young who have benefited from our hard-earned money migrate with every opportunity. So on whose vote will our country’s future depend? Misguided, barely educated, impulsive youth who are egged on by narcissists? What do we think will be the end of that madness?

When we consider how we treat vulnerable children, batter our mothers, and harass our young women in the workplace, what are we expecting to be our future? I am not suggesting the present administration is not trying, but are these efforts targeted, or is money being thrown without a sense of efficacy?

Nelson Mandela reminds us, “A society that does not value its older people denies its roots and endangers its future. Let us strive to enhance their capacity to support themselves for as long as possible and, when they cannot do so anymore, to care for them.”

