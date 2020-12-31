2021: oil or environment?

With oil reserves per person perhaps second only to Kuwait’s, Guyana is now in its second year as a big-time oil producer. Suriname was another star in 2020 with billion-barrel offshore finds placing it second to Russia for new discoveries.
And on the Sunday before Christmas, the T&T-linked Bahamas Petroleum Company (BPC) spudded its first exploration well, targeting what it says may be more than a billion barrels of crude. Drilling should be complete by February—if environmentalists don’t succeed in a last-ditch court action to halt it. That’s the hydrocarbons dilemma. Big-money blessing, or environmental curse?
Remember April last year? Road traffic in many countries was back to 1950s levels. Flights were grounded, tourism at a standstill, and demand so low that the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price briefly dipped below zero.
Global carbon emissions dropped a quarter below normal levels in April. Smog cleared like magic from LA to Lahore. In big cities, there was birdsong.
Was 2020 the year carbon emissions dipped and the world climate stabilised? A dry run for a decade or two hence, when today’s politicians promise their successors will deliver zero net emissions? Apparently not.
The CO2 concentration in the atmosphere was 414.6 parts per million at the Mauna Loa benchmark station in Hawaii last week. That’s up from 412.3 a year earlier. In the 1960s, we were below 320.
Tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic and Caribbean hit record numbers in 2020. That reflects a long accumulation of past sins, not last year’s pause in emissions. And now? Covid-19 is still raging, but world economies are moving back to normal. Chinese factories are back in action. Our Caribbean neighbours have reopened for tourism. The WTI oil price is close to US$50.
We’re in a recovery, but it’s not a green recovery. How are Caribbean countries with new oil resources responding?
For decades, Guyana has talked proudly of its Green Development Strategy. In 2015, they found oil. They’ve started pumping. Fair enough. They could use some windfall cash.
But some of their other actions are less than green. Until last week, Exxon was flaring the natural gas that came up with the oil, because the equipment to compress and reinject it was not working. Last week, Guyana issued a quarrying licence covering almost 30 square kilometres of rain forest. That’s about one-tenth the area of Tobago. Norway in 2009 agreed to pay Guyana US$250 million to minimise carbon emissions from deforestation.
Suriname, like Guyana, badly needs oil money. A reformist government elected last year has teetered on the edge of debt default, amidst foreign exchange shortages, with annual inflation at 58 per cent.
Belize is a standout. They are as cash-strapped as anyone, with the lowest per person GDP in Caricom. They found a small onshore oil field at Spanish Lookout in 2005, whose short-lived economic boost is now fast fading. They have good prospects for offshore oil. But Belize also depends on tourism and fishing, with its pristine barrier reef a key resource.
Belizeans were shaken by BP’s catastrophic 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, which caused multi-billion dollar damage to the marine environment. A legal challenge from civil society groups in 2012 overturned all Belizean marine exploration licences, and the government in 2017 declared a moratorium on offshore oil.
That same battle, pitching oil wealth prospects against environmental risk, is now playing out in the Bahamas. BPC gained their exploration licences back in 2007, with repeated extensions since then as they completed seismic surveys and struggled to raise finance.
The company’s website lists other assets in Suriname and Uruguay—and in T&T, where it boasts “a significant and dominant acreage position on the south west peninsula”, with five small producing oilfields.
But Bahamas has a prosperous economy, based on glitzy high-end tourism. They were knocked about by Hurricane Dorian in 2019, and in 2020 by Covid-19. Many Bahamians are scared stiff of a Deepwater Horizon-style disaster. BPC say the risk is minimal; their insurance covers them for the financial costs of a clean-up.
Their environmental impact assessment was approved by the Bahamian government in February—though environmentalists say there was insufficient consultation.
As the drill ship Stena IceMAX set course for the Bahamas in late November, environmental groups rushed a legal challenge, applying for a judicial review of BPC’s licence extensions and environmental approvals.
The government’s lawyers hold that environmentalists moved too slowly after February and are now too late, with drilling under way. Lawyers on each side argued the toss on Wednesday, for and against a review. Environmentalists say 45,000 have signed their petition; 17 members of the US Congress have asked Prime Minister Minnis to block the drilling.
Minnis said he is “totally against” oil drilling, but is bound by the decisions of his predecessors, who were in office until 2017. AG Carl Bethel says he will push for a higher royalty if BPC finds oil. So that would replace a fight over the environment with a confrontation over cash. Watch this space.