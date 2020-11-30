A 360-degree pivot

Some of our commentators are arguing that the migrants from Venezuela, illegal or not, can indeed be a good thing for our economy, since with this additional labour, believed by some to have higher productivity than its T&T counterpart, their employment can only increase our gross domestic product (GDP)- drive our economic growth.
It is possible that this sentiment could have had its origin in the economic growth phenomenon of Singapore that started its independence with a population of just over one million and in 2020 is 5,850,542, most of this through immigration and residence of foreign workers. For example, Singapore’s Ministry of Trade paper on Population and the Economy, attributed the growth of its GDP to a large and growing labour force and improved productivity. Singapore promotes population growth, not simply because of its aging workforce, but also since improved productivity alone will not sustain its economy.
Still, it is worth noting that the Brexit, the exit of the UK from the EU, includes the concern that unregulated immigration from the rest of the EU would negatively affect the UK’s economy, particularly job security of its local citizens.
The fallacy of applying such an argument to the economy of T&T lies in the tremendous difference between the structure of the economy of Singapore compared with that of T&T. Singapore does not have any natural resources, yet it is a major refining centre of oil in the world. It has the third highest GDP/capita and is the busiest transshipment port in the world.
Its major economic activities are in manufacturing that includes electronics, chemical, biomedical sciences, logistics and together with global finance of which foreign investment produces 75 per cent of all manufacturing and 85 per cent of its manufactured exports. From its inception via its location, low taxes and a facilitating business environment, Singapore encouraged foreign investment that could take advantage of its history as a regional entrepot and today its transshipment facility.
Further, Singapore spends on R&D between 2.59 per cent and 1.944 per cent of its GDP over the years 2008 to 2018 (most of this in engineering and technology) with some 33 per cent of its population as university graduates. An economic system like this needs both increasing productivity and the manpower to generate growth in GDP from US$0.7billion in 1960 to US$373.22 billion in 2020.
If instead we were to look at T&T’s plantation economy we also see the role of foreign investment in producing commodities, and in particular its use of some four per cent of the labour force, when the export products were energy based. Today the energy sector, offshore, generates some 85 per cent to 90 per cent of the foreign exchange earned and before Covid-19 T&T’s debt was some 60 per cent of GDP while that of Singapore was zero per cent.
The major activity on-shore is import-markup-sell; some 70 per cent of the graduate labour force emigrates and on average T&T spends some 0.05 per cent of its GDP on R&D. Hence the productivity, innovation, is provided by foreign investment in its activities off-shore and on-shore neither productivity nor innovation drives the non-tradeable sector—so much so that the T&T Government spends 50 per cent of its budget on subsidies and transfers, which includes unemployment programme funding (URP), CEPEP and many of its State agencies are dreadfully over staffed.
Thus, it seems to be far-fetched to conclude that injecting some Venezuelan migrants, as productive as they may be, into our economic system could make a difference to the real growth of the economy; where on-shore has very little tradeable activity and its non-tradeable sector depends on the rents from the off-shore foreign investment that employs few people. But still, listen to some of our commentators:
“The Government, led by Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, has not yet seen the strategic importance of these migrants... and no attempt to make the best use of this valuable source of young labour…”
Another tells us:
“… the T&T economy needs the Venezuelan immigrants that found themselves here. … if the government decided the immigrants have to leave then the country will return to an economy where we struggle for workers in the non-tradeable sector in particular…”.
Still, another complains bitterly that despite the value of the immigrants, the Trinidad model of the petrochemical sector has run its course and we must look at ways in which we can use the foundation of petrochemicals and go further downstream. We must pivot now or face ruin.
Indeed, we must pivot but towards the right position.
Singapore also decided to pivot. Its Economic Development Board’s Industry 21, ten-year plan is “to develop Singapore into a vibrant and robust hub of knowledge driven industries in manufacturing and traded services with emphasis in technology, innovation and capabilities… encourage MNCs to locate more of their knowledge intensive activities in Singapore and local companies to embrace more knowledge intensive activities and become world class players”.
Surely hoping to go downstream of petrochemicals or to find more gas and/or oil in the deep waters, or producing the Loran-Manatee gas field, or waiting to process locally Venezuelan gas is but to pivot some 360 degrees, i.e. to remain where we are now, economically moribund.