A blueprint from our ancestors

IT’S hard not to cringe when you look at what’s taking place at every corner of our society. The corruption, the crime, the banality of public discourse, the violence of human interactions—all of it is like an invisible but potent layer of Saharan dust: we cannot avoid it.
This extraordinary year might be winding down in terms of calendar days, but its climate will continue relentlessly into 2021. We will have to adjust our traditional approach to the beginning of a new year. As tempting as it is to assure ourselves that next year will be better, the reality is a guava season unlike any in recent history.
It will require grit to keep plodding on, but we will also need to call on practical skills to help us survive.
One of the effects of this pandemic environment is that it has tripped up the frenzy with which many people inhabit their lives. They have had to slow down, and within that enforced quietude, they have actually had a chance to contemplate what they consider truly important. Several have declared that they now savour moments more deeply; they enjoy what are loosely called the simple pleasures, and they vow never to return to the destructive days of overwhelming pressure.
Like New Year resolutions, most of that will dissipate—so profoundly does conditioning entrench us in its copious and gnarly roots. But in these days, when the immediacy of our various predicaments is predominant, it is an opportune time for optimistic reflection and planning.
One of the reasons I chose to reminisce last week about the dish that most connected me to the spirit of the season is that I felt by returning to the origin, I might invoke memories for readers, moments that would take them back to childhood.
Apart from wanting to talk about things that were pleasant to get a break from the current gloom, it was my way of trying to encourage some reflection on that less complicated stage of life. Granted, not every walk back in time yields pleasant memories, but there is usually a fragment of happiness lurking somewhere in each past.
I was hoping that as we revisited the happy moments, we could distil why they had become lodged in memory—what had made them stand out.
There were several responses to my question about what made a dish represent Christmas. Nearly everyone related a story that was connected to its special pedestal. No dish made any list simply because of its taste. Not one. Everything earned its place because of the effort that went into producing it; the love and care that it manifested; the big and little sacrifices to ensure that no matter what, this meal was going to happen. It came down to two common things, I found.
However simple the fare, there was a sense of its value, and there was deep appreciation for all that went towards its creation.
I’d said that I only made my favourite dish twice for the year—on Christmas Eve and Old Year’s—and it occurred to me afterwards that this was why it had retained that special quality. It was like the story someone recounted about the Christmas Day afternoon snack saucer that contained a slice of apple (it was never a whole one for us either), a couple of grapes, a morsel of black cake and a few biscuits (probably butter cookies). Except for the black cake, all the other treats are no longer confined to being Christmas fare. We’ve actually robbed ourselves of many of the “simple pleasures” in life because we have learned to consume everything in excess.
I am aware that one response to the scarcities of childhood has been to provide everything in abundance for our families. We’ve unwittingly devalued the word “special” in that process. What is there to look forward to if you can have it all on any ordinary day?
In the guava season ahead, for those of us old enough to remember a different way of life, it might be practical to recall the innovative ways of cutting and contriving to make ends meet. At the heart of the region’s strength is the capacity to improvise, and that has been the foundation of the wonderful creations we proudly call our own. If you think about our cuisine as an example of the way our celebrated dishes emerged, you will see where I am coming from.
It means rethinking our lifestyles. While we may have more unpaid time on our hands, we can use it in productive ways. It might be useful to compare what we need with what we want, or think we want. If we can somehow go back to the times when things, commodities, were not the most important aspect of life, we can probably whittle down our expenses to manageable proportions.
Things are going to be tough, and I am under no illusion that girding ourselves will be sufficient. But I genuinely believe that how we fare through these difficult times will have as much to do with how we adjust our mental states as it does with the management of finances.
So, even if it may have seemed a light-hearted approach to the “holiday” season, it was also an effort to get us to dig deep for the resources that are our legacy. They come from that happy place.
