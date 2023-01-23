The elderly gent started his email by informing me that I was a dunce. He’d written to me after I’d dissected, in this space, the defective explanations of President Paula-Mae Weeks and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley of how the merit list of Commissioner of Police candidates came to be withdrawn.
The President, in her last message to the nation at the start of the year said T&T has become a nation in which exchanges are characterised by “intolerance, impatience, unkindness, vitriol and downright nastiness in many cases”.
Her wish for T&T was grace and peace, but she feared that we’d become “a savage people”.
Differences of opinion no longer seem possible “without descending into vicious no-holds-barred attacks on the individual rather than a debate or discussion on the issues”.
“Courteous goodwill, civility, decency and respect seem to be disappearing, as T&T is fast becoming a brutish and hostile society”, she said.
It’s ironic that the man who came to the former president’s defence demonstrated the same conversational shortcomings that she would identify more than a year later – coming out swinging rudely at someone he didn’t know and hadn’t communicated with before. I looked him up. He was a Trinidadian of note.
The tone of incivility is set from the top. A man should never use any form or derivative of the word “jamette” in relation to a woman. It didn’t matter that that man, the prime minister himself, covered it in the coinage, “jammetry”, in throwing a punch at Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
Other crude references and descriptions I’ve seen of the Opposition Leader from sections of Rowley’s online support are worse. Everything, down to her alleged drinking habits, is fair game in the churn of nastiness.
There was also the PM’s description of the similarities between a golf course and a woman. If you don’t “groom” either of them properly, he said, they become pastures. “Crass” and “coarse” are regular descriptions of him from his political opponents.
The Opposition Leader isn’t above saying things that lower the tone. In assessing the effectiveness of the pandemic management of the Ministry of Health’s senior team of doctors, she concluded that continuing with them “amounts to premeditated, State-sanctioned murder”. There are words to say that they had failed, besides those startling comments.
She herself had made measured arguments against the nomination of Christine Kangaloo for President; but some of her supporters took to parading a kangaroo to mock the nominee. One of the main figures of that protest, Anil Roberts, can be a smart and sharp skewerer of the Government on his online show, Douglar Politics. The kangaroo stunt was puerile. As was the “hush yuh stink mouth” retort flung across the aisle by his Opposition colleague Dr Roodal Moonilal years before.
I don’t know if my correspondent took his cue from the national conversations at the highest levels, but I responded by telling him that he needed to come at me better than that. More punches. I ended the conversation and deleted the email thread.
Coarse discourse isn’t a T&T thing, as anyone with a Facebook, WhatsApp or Twitter account would tell you. They’re filled with people short on manners, patience and logic; but long on time, bandwidth and keyboard skills. Elon Musk’s Twitter is even more toxic than before.
The cloak of anonymity seems to make people more aggressive. We don’t know who Twitter user @truthteller007 is, but he seems to be an expert on everything from the history of Ukraine to the emergence of myocarditis, and he sure is one rude dude.
An anonymous online troll who regularly wanders across the Express’ Facebook page using a made-up profile, recently landed on my page to hurl insults from the jump. I wasn’t having it. During the recent world cup, someone I barely knew but had accepted a connection request from because we had many mutual friends, landed on one of my posts to tell me that I didn’t know anything about football. I told him to, as they say in Jamaica, “wheel and come again” more politely. He responded on Messenger, throwing more insults. I checked him again, harder. He ended by having the last word, “you don’t know s*** about sports”, and a block. Went grey, the coward.
Another e-mail, from a stranger in response to something I wrote here, telling me that I had no knowledge of Guyana, a country I was born and grew up in. I responded politely, telling that I’d covered the country for decades. “You are no authority on any subject matter in Guyana or for that matter, world affairs,” he shot back. What I told him in ending the conversation can’t be reprinted.
I’ve no wish to get into fights, particularly with people I don’t know. However, my rule on social media conversations on my posts or pages is this: Come at me if I say something contestable and kick the tyres on my argument as hard as you feel the need to do. However, I’m not going to tolerate bad-tempered comments or insults.
I almost never delete or block. Not even people who come to fight rather than debate. Twitter and Facebook pages are public spaces. We don’t have a right to not be challenged. Normalise being open to pushback, but normalise not accepting foolishness from anyone. No one needs to be brutish and hostile in engaging.
The author is a communications consultant. Contact, politely, at orin@oringordon.com