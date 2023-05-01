A call to action

In 1962, Dr Eric Williams, first Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, established our national motto: “Together we aspire, together we achieve.” Sixty-one years later, these words remain relevant - especially for the achievement of sustainable development in Trinidad and Tobago.
The simplest definition of sustainable development is “development that meets the needs of the present, without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs”. At the government level, this translates to the development and enactment of policies and legislation in support of sustainable development strategies, such as passage of the Environmental Management Act.
At the business level, this translates to conducting business activities, especially consumption and wastage, without having debilitating impacts on the environment. Business can achieve this by composting their organic waste, recycling their plastic and metal waste and reducing their carbon emission using energy efficient equipment such as hybrid or electric vehicles and LED lighting. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is the new standard by which business is being evaluated by socially-conscious investors to screen potential investments and as such, businesses that implement environmentally conscious behaviours are more competitive in their respective markets.
Many local communities are actively pursuing sustainable development in Trinidad and Tobago. In Trinidad, for example, the Cashew Gardens Community Council has implemented the country’s first recycling and circular economy composting programme.
In Tobago, communities such as Castara and Charlotteville have been internationally recognised for their environmentally-conscious living through the Man and the Biosphere Designation under UNESCO. These communities are now internationally recognised for their people living in harmony with their environment. This has translated into effective waste management, especially through the reduction of liquid and solid pollution and conservation of important fisheries and habitats in North East Tobago.
At each level – government, business, community - a lot of hard work is being implemented to support sustainable development. However, there is not enough collaboration amongst the three, which leads to slower progress and duplication of efforts. The benefits of partnership, however, cannot be understated.
Historically, the partnership of Nature Seekers and the Forestry Division resulted in improved turtle conservation, making Trinidad and Tobago one of the largest nesting sites in the world. Prior to this, leatherback turtle populations were down to less than 100 and Trinidad and Tobago hunted these majestic creatures for meat and eggs.
The partnership between Environmental Institute of Charlotteville, an NGO, and the Tobago House of Assembly resulted in the achievement of the Man and the Biosphere designation. This designation supports the island’s green tourism thrust, best captured in their new logo: Clean, Green, Safe and Serene. In less than five years, the island can boast of becoming the first in the English-speaking Caribbean to achieve Blue Flag certification for three of their boat operators. Already, these operators are seeing increased business for their operations, which also support marine conservation.
The partnership between Flying Tree Environmental Management (FTEM), an NGO, Milagros Solutions, a private company, and the Solid Waste Management Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SWMCOL) has facilitated at least 10,000 tonnes of waste plastics, including those considered to be unrecyclable, to be converted into useful products. These products – benches, pavers, pots – have been installed across the country, improving recreational spaces but also trapping plastic waste so that it cannot reenter the environment as a pollutant.
Cashew Gardens Community Council partnered with the Environmental Management Authority and SWMCOL to implement the country’s first community-led recycling programme which diverted over 50 tonnes of recyclables away from landfills. They also implemented the country’s first community-led composting project where at least 60 households contribute their organic waste to the community’s composter, which produces mulch which is sold for use in the community gardens. The organic waste does not leave the area and is converted in new, usable material which makes it circular and its sale, provides an economic benefit to the community. So far, they have also diverted 1 tonne of organic waste from landfills into food production.
All of these projects provide evidence that partnerships are important in order to realise important national priorities, especially in the environmental sector. All these projects can also be classified as sustainable development since they help the present meet their needs whilst ensuring clean, safe resources for future generations. All of these projects were successful because of the Government-Private Sector-Community partnerships which were developed. It can be extrapolated that if we are to achieve more sustainable development, we need to develop more cross-sectoral partnerships.
However, the development of partnerships between the three sectors is not an easy task. Preconceived ideas, mistrust, selfishness and lack of appreciation of the contributions of each sector are the major issues limiting partnership development. Coming out of the partnerships that have worked, they are clearly best developed by identifying mutual benefits and economic savings to the players from each of the sectors. Communication and mutual respect remain the most important strategy in partnership development; regular meetings between players from all sectors, where all are recognised as equal contributors, are important to achieve the kind of success detailed here.
It is profound that the simple motto provided by Dr Williams 61 years ago still applies to our development today. The GEF SGP wishes to call to action all stakeholders and partners, within government, private sector or communities, to come together to work on implementing sustainable strategies, in alignment with our national priorities outlined in our policies and legislation, in order to achieve sustainable development in Trinidad and Tobago.