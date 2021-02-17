Open letter to Prime Minister Rowley
Dear Prime Minister
We write this letter in response to your laying in the House on February 12, 2021 the Tobago House of Assembly (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and accompanying it with a Statement. And we write mostly as senior students of Tobagonian affairs.
We gather from both the Bill and the Statement that you have decided to bring an end to the 6-6 impasse, brought about by the January 25 THA elections, by having Parliament amend the current THA Act #40 of 1996 in the following ways:
1. Changing the total number of Electoral Districts (EDs) from the even number 12 to the odd number 15.
2. Making consequential adjustments to the EBC Act that would involve the EBC producing a report and redrawing the ED boundaries.
3. For the year 2021, authorising the holdover Chief Secretary to dissolve the House of Assembly and fix the date for a fresh primary election after consultation with the President and the Prime Minister.
4. Making 1-3 above retroactively applicable.
In your Statement, you state that you have adopted the advice of senior counsel that those strategies are the best available to break the deadlock and get a new Executive Council installed after the proposed fresh election and in similar elections going forward.
Respectfully, Prime Minister, we not only think you have chosen to follow a misguided path but also that you are ignoring a golden opportunity to advance Tobago’s democracy and fix, after too long a time, the governance problems that have been bedeviling the island, which, we note, you have gratuitously called “the sister isle’’.
You declare at the very outset of your Statement that your preferred course of action comes with “the authority of the Cabinet’’, leading us to infer that Cabinet has the power to make Parliament, through your simple majority, turn your solutions into law—never mind your earlier equivocations. But to the best of our understanding, Cabinet and Parliament are made up predominantly of Trinidadian voices; so that a Tobagonian problem will be solved, yet again, by Trinidad.
Indeed, it cannot rationally be denied that the problem will be solved by a PNM Trinidad. The national government is run by the PNM. Parliament is controlled by the PNM. The holdover Executive Council is PNM. You are a PNM Prime Minister. You have consulted in broad daylight with the Chief Secretary and, outside of the light, with the Tobago PNM political leader.
You have not consulted with the PDP (Progressive Democratic Patriots) —despite the fact that they, like your party, won half of the seats.
How, therefore, can your bold use of PNM resources, instruments, and perspectives to the exclusion of the PDP represent the best way of arriving at the solution to our impasse?
We find it impossible to escape the conclusion that you are using the Parliament in Trinidad to substitute your judgment for that of the people of Tobago. Your actions recall the behaviour of the autocratic colonial governor, except that the country you are representing is (Mother Country) Trinidad.
Here are some of the indices:
• You have no faith that the people can break the tie in their own interest by going back to the polls under the existing EDs and with the same voters’ list.
• Given the passage of five years, you did not consult with the people of Tobago in 2021 for an updated position on the Autonomy Bill, preferring to rely on the 2016 consultations for, in particular, the proposed change in the number of EDs.
• In a clear conflict of interest, you decided to pursue the wishes of the Tobago PNM without any regard whatsoever for the wishes of the PDP who won half of the seats on January 25.
• In ludicrous departure from the essence of Tobago’s autonomy, you ceded the design of government in Tobago, including the determination of the number of EDs at 15, to the Parliament in Trinidad.
• Further, you leave the boundaries of the 15 EDs to be set by the current EBC—another colonial legacy—instead of, say, by an impartial Commission of Tobagonians.
• There is significant doubt that the EBC can be ordered by any law to change the number of constituencies in the time envisaged by you. Sections 71 and 72 of the Constitution appear to give the EBC full discretion as to the time when its ED boundaries, polling districts, maps and related documentation, and lists of electors should be ready for any THA election. The EBC reports, required regarding such matters, are time-bound in the Constitution. Section 72(2) says: “Reports under subsection (1) shall be submitted by the Commission not less than two nor more than five years from the date of the submission of its last report.”
• If we are right, your solution would likely result in inordinate delay in the return to the polls and an illegitimate extension of the life of an unsupervised, and therefore dictatorial, holdover Executive Council.
Prime Minister, history suggests that we may not need to amend the Act to break the deadlock when we go back to the polls. There are two electoral precedents that can guide us:
• The 18-18 tie in a parliamentary election that was broken by going back to the polls without additional seats. This is the shortest and most economical route.
• The 4-4 tie in the Toco/Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, which was broken (in the PNM’s favour) by the drawing of lots.
Given your innovative attempt to amend the Act as a result of the 6-6 tie, we feel obliged to remind you of something you know: 15 seats does not guarantee the avoidance of a tie. And we cannot deny the temptation to inquire why over all these years there has been no legislation to remove any ambiguity from all laws that still impact areas of the 5th Schedule of the THA Act, e.g., Town and Country Planning, Public Utilities, Telecom.
Prime Minister, at least six of the 12 elected representatives of Tobago want to pursue a different solution to the one proposed by you as well as a different pathway to autonomy. They want a Tobago solution and, in particular:
a. Cooperative dialogue and brokerage of a deal to resolve the existing 6-6 tie, if necessary, guided by Tobagonian elders, with a view to ensuring the following key tasks are agreed to by both parties and undertaken within two years:
i. Immediate adjustments to the Constitution to provide Tobago the right to design its own governance arrangements and solve its own problems.
ii. Change in the existing law and governance model to be undertaken in Tobago and also to address the fundamental problems of the THA Act: absence of village-based representation; absence of provisions for Assembly oversight of the Executive Council; and absence of provisions for petitioning of the government by Tobago’s stakeholders.
b. Failing that dialogue, an immediate return to the polls under the existing law to let the people of Tobago break the tie.
Thank you, Prime Minister.