A day for serious talk

When they meet at 9 a.m. today, the Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions will be carrying the weight of public expectations for a quick and effective resolution to the problem of system collapse in the nation’s criminal courts.
Admittedly, the outlook is not very promising, given the Attorney General’s astonishingly intemperate broadside against DPP Roger Gaspard, SC. His pugnacious charge of “underperformance” against the DPP on the basis of sweeping generalisations merely betrayed an amateur politician’s eagerness to please.
Behind closed doors this morning, we urge both parties to set aside whatever residual acrimony they may carry towards each other and address the issues before them seriously, and with a sense of urgency. Loose talk about which arm of the justice system is doing more with less should be set aside as irrelevant. The criminal justice system is a world unto itself and cannot be compared to other branches, even if they spring from the same root of law, order and justice.
It is true that AG Armour’s legal experience has been in the civil courts representing clients in the areas of commercial law, labour relations, constitutional and public law. However, a civil practice is no barrier to knowledge about the state of the nation’s criminal justice system. Even a layperson could speak knowledgeably enough about its dysfunction. What makes it news today is the additional burden of an acute shortage of prosecutorial staff that has brought it to the point of “collapse”, to quote DPP Gaspard.
It was reported yesterday that ten new attorneys have been hired for the DPP’s Office. Whether they are on the job or not is unknown—but while ten is a start, it is far from the 71 additional prosecutors the DPP has said is required for the effective operation of the office. That figure was based on a 2014 recommendation which was accepted by the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration in granting approval for a complement of 129 attorneys for the DPP’s office. Today, given the expanding demands, that figure might well be an underestimate.
A useful starting for today’s meeting between these two public officials would be for the DPP to define “collapse”. We all need to understand with some precision the consequences of the staff shortage. Unlike the AG who sits atop a different legal perch, the DPP occupies a position that would give him a direct feel for all the strands of the criminal justice system. He, therefore, needs to convey to the AG in very precise terms how he sees the current problems bringing the system to actual collapse.
Mr Gaspard has been coy in disclosing information, promising to speak at the right time. However, today is not a day to hold back, nor is it a day for these parties to forget they are working for the people of Trinidad and Tobago, who are expecting mature management of the challenge from them. This is the time to defuse tension, not heighten it.
If they fail, justice will hang even more perilously in the balance.