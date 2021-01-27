The Trinidadian journalist and poet Andre Bagoo has recently published a collection of essays, The Undiscovered Country. He says they are “concerned with art and politics”, which are always linked. “They do not set out merely to report. They castigate and praise. They aim to provoke.”
The word “essay” originally meant to try or to test, so this literary form allows the essayist to play with ideas and to “argue for a version of the world”. It has always attracted poets—Bagoo has published three poetry collections—and it is a highly personal kind of writing. “Here then”, he writes, “is a history of myself told in many voices, ranging across genres and nations”.
As this suggests, the range and diversity of subjects and ideas in this collection make it impossible to do it justice in a short article. So I will focus on the longest essay, “The Free Colony” (pp. 118-155).
Bagoo takes a strikingly original, even contrarian line on national independence by arguing that “if the colonies had not been granted independence, if instead they had been granted true equality within the empire, I believe we would be much closer to…a multicultural world in which, at last, the humanity that resides in all of us is acknowledged”.
Instead of “flimsy independence” for the Caribbean (and other) colonies, burdened with weak and dependant economies and deeply divided societies, Britain should have offered full and complete equality to the colonial peoples within a free union, no longer an “empire”. This would have involved representation in the central Parliament, and the same civic and political rights and privileges for all citizens, whether living in Britain or in other parts of the world—a multicultural union or super-state.
For Bagoo, granting independence in the way it was carried out “represented moral failure upon moral failure”. It was “the final act of British abandonment of the Caribbean and its peoples” that began with the grant of twenty million pounds to the former enslavers and no compensation at all to the formerly enslaved.
Bagoo draws on the record of the debate in Britain’s House of Commons, in July 1962, to show that British MPs and ministers were well aware that T&T “would be born with crippling birth defects”—ethnic conflicts, an economy dependant on global forces beyond its control, deep social inequality. He argues that the British authorities knew that independence was a sort of poisoned chalice, yet made the region’s people “citizens of small, economically fragile states” instead of offering them full and equal rights with citizens “at home” in a new free union.
What Bagoo doesn’t discuss, of course, is what would have been the response, in the region and elsewhere, if Britain had refused independence to T&T or Jamaica in 1962, granted the strong movements in each country, not to mention the United Nations declaration (Resolution 1514 in 1960) in favour of immediate self-determination for all colonial territories.
Just as independence in the 1960s was deeply flawed, Bagoo writes, the concept is “of as little use today” as then. Sovereignty for small states is “a pure fiction”, and independence in T&T has had “dramatically mixed results”, more bad than good in Bagoo’s view.
Brexit might push Britain to develop deeper and more equal relationships with her former colonies, but he thinks the “racial contempt” at the heart of the current Conservative government makes this unlikely. Foreign multinationals are still exploiting T&T: “the free colony is a feeding ground for international companies looking to cash in” just as much as before independence.
This and the other essays show Bagoo to possess an original, sometimes quirky, and always interesting mind.
—Bridget Brereton is
professor emerita of history
at The University of the
West Indies, St Augustine