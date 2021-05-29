I was thinking of commenting on two recent judgments by our Court of Appeal when my attention was arrested, not for the first time, by reports in the Guardian and the Express of utterances by puisne Judge Frank Seepersad in defiance of the most recent practice direction issued by the Chief Justice.
Eighteen months ago, I addressed the conference of judicial officers in Belize on the topic of judicial conduct in the Caribbean.
I argued then that the litmus test of judicial conduct is public confidence in the judiciary and that based on available data, public confidence in the region’s judiciary was low. Trinidad and Tobago evinces the most instances of judicial bacchanal in the region.
There are many reasons for low public confidence, including delay, perceptions of bias, and internal administrative conflict. Francis Bacon, in his Essay on Judicature, had declared “An over-speaking judge is no well-tuned cymbal”.
Justice Seepersad is a discordant gong! There are good and sufficient reasons why judges keep a still tongue.
Lord Kilmuir had said, “So long as a judge keeps silent, his reputation for wisdom and impartiality remains unassailable; but every utterance which he makes in public, except in the performance of his judicial duties, must necessarily bring him within the focus of criticism.”
I have noted with concern the frequent media reports of Seepersad’s judgments, sometimes immediately following the disposition of the case. No other judge gets as much media coverage. The pattern suggests shameless self-promotion. I have noted a mind-boggling report of an interview with him by Asha Javeed in the Express some time ago, headlined “Courting controversy”, speaking of his “landmark judgments”.
As a lay minister of the Presbyterian church, he comments on all manner of economic, social and political issues, as well as on current controversies within the judiciary. Prof Rajendra Ramlogan, now chairman of the Integrity Commission, noted: “It is public knowledge that Justice Frank Seepersad expressed strong views on the allegations surrounding the Chief Justice.... Taking that message to the pulpit, however, is another matter and requires much consideration as the church may unwittingly create the perception of being aligned against the Chief Justice....”
Judges cannot wear multiple hats, much less hats where they speak out publicly from the bench one day and from a pulpit the next. In the Pinochet case, well-known to every law student, Lord Hoffman’s mere affiliation with Amnesty International was enough to prompt a charge of possible bias and have the matter reheard by an unprecedented nine-man panel.
When a judge becomes a judge, he or she must give up certain privileges which the rest of us can enjoy, in order to maintain the perception of his own impartiality and the impartiality of the judiciary as a whole. Even on Carnival day, he cannot be seen drunk and disorderly in the streets. He must forego denizenship of social media chat groups.
Public confidence in our judiciary has been assailed by conflict between the executive and the judiciary (de la Bastide and then AG Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj) and conflict within the judiciary itself (Bernard and Crane; Sharma and McNicholls), and by public revelations of internal administrative issues (sabbatical leave, assignments to Tobago, even parking spaces). Now, we have the unseemly spectacle of Seepersad challenging a practice direction lawfully issued by the Chief Justice to address the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
The issue is not whether the practice direction is sensible or not. The issue is that if judges have a concern with a course of action proposed by the CJ, it has to be debated internally and quietly, and not in the glare of the media. Why? Because simply putting the conflict out into the public domain further lowers public confidence in the judiciary as a whole. The integrity of the administration of justice is certainly bigger than a chief justice, much less a puisne judge!
Judges are given security of tenure and salaries to assure judicial independence. They cannot be removed except in instances of criminal conduct or egregious misconduct. They can now be appointed from age 40. (Paula-Mae Weekes was appointed at age 38). So what is to be done when a judge “goes rogue”?
It is why the Law Association’s committee recommended a Judicial Appointments Commission to replace the JLSC, which would not only select and appoint judges but mentor and support them and, where necessary, counsel them out of the judiciary. It is why I have advocated the “corporatisation” of the judiciary so that, inter alia, it is clear where its decision-making lies and who can speak for the judiciary and, more importantly, who cannot.
Our judiciary is the last bastion in the defence of our democracy. When that democracy is tested, as ours will soon be, we will want judges of the calibre, character and courage of Telford Georges, Aubrey Fraser and Clement Phillips on the bench. Justice Seepersad may be a good judge, but his dual hats and his intemperate utterances on matters internal to the judiciary are not serving us well. If he wishes to criticise the judiciary and the decisions of its leader, he must do it from outside. He must make up his mind.
—Terrence Farrell