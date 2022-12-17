A doomed democracy

Ralph Maraj___Use

Democracy is a process that evolves as society develops, deepening with time and experience. I have said democracy in Trinidad and Tobago remains “stagnant, shallow, elementary and farcical” in meeting constitutional obligations to the people.

One major reason is the absence of true separation of powers in this country between the Executive (Cabinet) and the Legislature (Parliament), a fundamental tenet of any functioning democracy. We have the virtual tyranny of a cabinet dominating our parliament resulting in utterly inadequate representation that allows the inefficiencies and mismanagement of the executive to go largely unchecked, leaving the State apparatus unsupervised and the people vulnerable victims of inadequacies in every area of public administration.

It is, therefore, a failed democracy that has allowed thieves and predators of all hues to stalk the corridors of power, raiding the treasury with impunity for decades, depriving the nation of billions of dollars of critical developmental resources. Corruption is costing this country TT$5.2 billion every year, says chairman of the Procurement Board Moonilal Lalchan. “Just think of the huge difference $5.2 billion could make to hospitals, roads, schools, etc.”

And the major source of corruption is in the award of government contracts. Over the last ten years, at $5.2 billion annually, this so-called democracy would have allowed $50 billion of the people’s money to be stolen by thieves and blood-suckers who rape the treasury, facilitated by their political clients.

Is that what our poli­ticians are? Not visionaries, liberators and transformers, but paltry clients of “poli­tical investors” who, for financing political parties into power, must be repaid with billion-dollar contracts, controlling their clients by compromising them with kickbacks the politicians willingly receive for their personal coffers at home and abroad, some going to the bank with cash stuffed in their handbag? Is this a democracy when politicians are in the back pockets of financiers? Is that what you vote for in this rotting ­republic, Trinidad and Tobago? Shame!

Lalchan wants the Procurement Act, a critical tool in any enlightened democracy, fully operational to arrest the corruption. But the political elite obviously does not want it. An Express editorial says after seven years of excuses, we have “the awful prospect that the Rowley administration has no intention of bringing the Public Procurement Act into effect any time soon, not even in the gutted form to which it had reduced the act”.

Indeed, they removed big-spending financial transactions from the remit of the procurement regulator, including the multi-billion-dollar government-to-government contracts as well as legal services for which taxpayers have already paid close to one billion dollars in the last seven years.

Very interestingly, it is the Judiciary that has provided the excuse for the present delay with concerns that the Attorney General describes as “traffic-stopping”. But past president of the Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry (JCC) Afra Raymond says the Judiciary’s concerns raise the prospect of “a constitutional imbroglio”. He finds them making “erroneous analyses of the Act and Regulations” and attempting “to re-debate the act already approved by Parliament”. And with strong sarcasm, the Express editorial says “Lo and behold”, after this issue had been in the public domain for 25 years, including eight years after the act was passed, the Judiciary finally submits its views on the law. “How fortuitous the AG asked” the Judiciary. It all makes one suspicious, especially when the Judiciary confirmed it had the “approval” of the AG to publish its comments? Approval?! Raymond, too, seemed stunned, saying, “Well, I tell you!” Did the Judiciary inadvertently reveal collusion between itself and the Cabinet on this matter?

In this country, the violation of separation of powers by highest office-holders regularly goes unsanctioned, making a mockery of demo­cracy. When he badly wanted Gary Griffith not re-appointed police commissioner, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley visited President’s House and interrupted the constitutional process of the merit list of candidates going to the parliament, precipitated the collapse of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) and did irreparable harm to the Office of the President.

Who can forget 2019 when the Law Association recommended the Prime Minister invoke Section 137 of the Constitution for an independent tribunal to investigate allegations of misconduct against Chief Justice Ivor Archie—a position supported by reputable regional counsel and three Appeal Court judges.

Rowley went on his trademark extreme offensive, thundering to party faithful against the Law Association, saying he would ignore them totally. Then the CJ, feeling protected by the political directorate himself, went on the attack, sharing “Blows” and “Licks for all”, announced newspaper front pages. It was alarming! Two of the country’s biggest canons, Prime Minister and Chief Justice, as though in collusion, were firing at the people whose democracy they had sworn to protect! I felt the nation sinking. “Is this separation of powers?!” I asked.

Other questions now inevitably surface. Do we have another possibility of collusion between the leader­ships of the cabinet and the Judiciary? Is somebody repaying a 2019 favour by providing belated “traffic-stopping” reasons for not implementing the procurement law? If so, this is a doomed ­democracy.

—Ralph Maraj

