IT’S the stuff that dreams are made of and everyone now has their own highlight reel in their mind’s eye to play over and over, counting down to the next FIFA World Cup.
“Proper final!” said Fowl late into last Sunday’s showdown between France and Argentina which provided a truly fitting climax to the 22nd Copa Mundial—a tournament that had everything and more and captivated our attention, no matter what team you were supporting.
It was so good that even disgraced FIFA official Jack Warner broke his silence in an attempt to claim some kudos for having the foresight to award the hosting rights to Qatar 12 years ago, suggesting that we owe him our gratitude. Maybe when he speaks up on what happened to the player bonuses for the Trinidad and Tobago Soca Warriors at the 2006 World Cup... but not even then.
Just a man in a suit trying to steal the thunder from the ones who really made it arguably the greatest-ever World Cup, with upsets and excitement from start to finish.
Heading into the fourth and final week, some of the Vic Old Boys’ wives were grumbling about their husband’s lack of sobriety, with matches having been on a daily basis for more than two weeks. But those under pressure still made sure they didn’t miss any of the action, “slinking out” to go see the semi-finals a week and a half ago.
On the day when Morocco went toe to toe with France, at Gerry’s Old Trafford in Blue Range, Boo expressed his appreciation for getting to witness it as it happened, instead of being stuck in the office. He was feeling a bit guilty but shrugged off the bouffs from his boss to savour his first back-to-back semis in many years, relishing the opportunity to see the final four left standing after a free-for-all of football.
Qatar 2022 took its place among the most memorable editions—1970, ’78, ’82 and ’86—setting the tone two days in with a 5 a.m. Tuesday kick-off when Argentina came unstuck against Saudi Arabia, a wake-up call that kept them going all the way to the final.
The Vic Boys and Friends enjoyed it at viewing venues from Andrew’s Emirates Stadium in South Vic to Douglas’s rustic abode in St Augustine, also known as Stamford Bridge, along with Boo’s Old Wembley, off Diego Martin Main Road, and Rocky’s Maracana in Glencoe, where the host along with Megas and Pappy were left groaning after Brazil were sent packing by Croatia that Friday afternoon.
And assembling for the final where it all began when they were teenagers almost 50 years ago, in Victoria Gardens, at White Hart Lane, where Desmond Peeg and wife Susan laid out a spread to complement the football feast.
For a while on Sunday, it seemed like Argentina were the only ones at the party, getting to every 50-50 ball and playing France off the park to go up two-nil, the second goal being a work of art, with Messi its creative inspiration.
“They have their number,” stated Megas on the superiority of La Albiceleste over Les Bleus. But then some French substitutions and a questionable one by Argentinian head coach Lionel Scaloni in removing Angel Di Maria, who was in the form of his life, and it was a different game.
Megas also commented on that tactical change, saying it was the first Argentinian mistake, and it almost proved costly as the French clawed their way back into contention. And their fans finally found their voice.
“You wake up, you stop sulking!” Weasel teased Rufus after the equaliser, the former with Argentina and the latter, always a French supporter, with France from the $50 random picks they pulled on the opening day at Old Wembley back on November 20.
And the defending champions and the challengers slugged it out for the next half-hour and more, every spectator all around the globe delighting in the beautiful game at its absolute best.
Until one of the finest players to lace up a pair of football boots finally got his hands on the only trophy missing from his fantastic collection of honours, his supporting cast of unknowns and rising stars lifting their level throughout the competition to get Messi over the line.
“It was an absolute blockbuster!” exclaimed veteran commentator and ESPN FC analyst Ian Darke two nights after, adding that he was struggling to think of a better game of football that he’d ever seen in his life, “that just about had everything in terms of drama and theatre”.
“And it underlined really... you can’t beat the World Cup. It’s just absolutely fantastic. And what a crowning moment to have a final like that, and a story like that with Messi at last winning the World Cup,” said Darke.
They’re still celebrating down in Buenos Aires, millions coming out onto the streets around the Obelisk to welcome the return of the World Cup to the country that also gave us another great in Diego Maradona, who took the honours in 1986.
Here at home, husbands are getting reacquainted with their wives, or vice versa, after four weeks of separation. Brazil and England fans are still licking their wounds, with some consoling themselves that their teams played a part in making the Qatar World Cup the supreme spectacle.
Of the many meals the Vic Boys partook in over the month at the various stadiums, “best cuisine” is a close call between Rocky’s stew saltfish and provisions, and Gary’s pepperpot, with the Maracana fare getting the edge, while the crowd at Old Wembley enjoyed succulent servings of fried fish prepared on successive Sundays by Francine and Fatty.
But at the end of it all, the feast of football won the day, providing memories that will never fade away.
—Author Marlon Miller is an Express news editor.