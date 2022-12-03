A flood of ‘dotish’ talk

Never one to let a perceived slight go unchallenged, Finance Minister Colm Imbert was prompt in taking issue with yesterday’s Express editorial suggesting his Cabinet colleagues direct their outrage over the collapse of the Customs and Excise Division’s mobile scanner system to him.

In a classic case of deflection, Mr Imbert shifted the focus from the collapsed system to statistics, citing published data in arguing that T&T scans five times as many containers entering its ports than the US, and 11 times more than the EU.

From his perspective, outrage should be directed at those responsible for intelligence gathering and the profiling of suspects.