AT last week’s Group of Seven meeting, United States President Joe Biden pledged US$4 billion over two years to the COVAX Facility, the global effort to distribute Covid-19 vaccines equitably across the globe. It’s a good start—but it’s not enough.
To recover from the pandemic and respond to new strains, the international community needs a global mechanism well beyond the scale and scope of the existing systems to rebuild trust and accountability around vaccine production and distribution. As one of the countries who played a role in fracturing that trust, the US must lead the charge.
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, the 85 lowest-income countries will be lucky to get vaccines by 2023 at the earliest if current trends continue. Within this landscape, the leaders of those countries face a difficult calculus. No country will be able to acquire doses in a timely manner from COVAX alone. As a result, governments are hedging their bets, reserving doses from the multilateral programme, and exploring options for direct purchasing from Russia, China and India.
Leaders, understandably, are prioritising their own citizens and producers of their own vaccines. However, this lack of a unified global strategy is creating a vast and destabilising arena of vaccine diplomacy. These soft power exercises are increasing vaccine inequities, slowing distribution and limiting the international community’s capacity to respond effectively to this and future pandemics. Ultimately, an inequitable global vaccine distribution prolongs this phase of the pandemic and may render mutations more difficult to combat and prevent.
The Caribbean makes these concerns crystal clear. During the race for personal protective equipment and ventilators at the outset of the pandemic, governments in the region found themselves outbid and outmanoeuvred as global powers sought to stockpile these medical products, going so far as to impose export restrictions. Wary of a similar scramble around vaccine doses and other critical supplies, regional leaders have sought to alternatives.
Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley reached out to India, the manufacturer of 60 per cent of the world’s vaccines, with a request for 100,000 doses. India responded with maitri diplomacy: a gift of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the region, which Barbados then shared with Dominica, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. China has promised to make ten million doses available for sale through COVAX while simultaneously offering a lump sum of $1 billion in low interest loans to Latin America and the Caribbean for vaccine procurement. Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has spread quickly throughout the region, with emergency use authorisations in Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Paraguay and Venezuela.
More vaccines administered to more people is a good thing. However, India, China, and Russia, like the US, all have interests that extend beyond humanitarian goals. Without robust systems of global governance, allowing geopolitical power players to flex their muscles unchecked could produce far-reaching and even life-threatening consequences.
India has long competed with China for influence both in the Caribbean and closer to home, a dynamic clearly visible in the Seychelles, where India and China’s race to vaccinate resulted in an unusual abundance of doses. China’s vaccine diplomacy builds on the Belt and Road Initiative, foreseeing the need for warehouses, specialised transportation and cold storage facilities, critical to inoculation rollouts. But, these initiatives could increase the debt burden of Caribbean countries to unsustainable levels as they work to recover.
Though this competition can produce positive results in the short term, it can also create an unhealthy linkage between lifesaving vaccines and influence in the hemisphere.
Most alarmingly, after officials in the US and Europe questioned the quality, safety and efficacy of Indian, Chinese and Russian vaccines, the Kremlin has engaged in a Spanish-language disinformation campaign undermining the science behind US-produced vaccines. On February 2, Mexico approved emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik V and ordered millions of doses. Russia’s tactics risk turning what should be good news into a source of tension between the US and Mexico.
However, Caribbean governments’ distrust of the United States’ commitment to vaccine equity is not unwarranted. The US and other advanced economies were quick to reserve the majority of doses available––in Canada’s case, far in excess of the needs of its populace—and the European Union has toyed with restrictive export policies even among Schengen countries.
However, the fractures go well beyond wealthy countries’ pursuit of their interests at the expense of others. The previous US administration’s retreat from the world stage––including its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation––reinforced beliefs that America’s treaty commitments only last as long as American presidential terms.
To rebuild confidence in the United States’ role in the international system, the Biden administration should lead in establishing a global regulatory body on vaccine development and distribution that will ensure safety, efficacy and transparency and outlive any one administration. The existing structures and systems have been stretched to the limit to contain the magnitude of the crisis we face. So, the entire global community must rethink and reimagine what health security really means.
Vicki-Ann Assevero is the inaugural senior fellow for the Caribbean
Initiative at the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Centre