A hanging in Singapore

Short days ago, Singapore executed, by hanging, a Malaysian man named Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam. He had brought in 42.72 grammes of diamorphine (heroin) to the country, back in April 2009. He was convicted and sentenced to the mandatory death penalty on November 22, 2010, so had been on death row for more than a decade. Controversy surrounding the case was heightened because he was assessed to have a low IQ. The Singapore government took the position that he “did not lose his sense of judgment of the rightness or wrongness of what he was doing”. His lawyers had argued that the execution of a mentally ill person is prohibited under international human rights law.
Since 2016, Singapore has executed 25 people... 13 of them in 2018... six of them for murder... the remainder for drug trafficking. In response to the execution, Amnesty International put out a statement saying: “The execution of Nagaenthran is a disgraceful act by the Singapore government—ruthlessly carried out despite extensive protests in Singapore and Malaysia and an outcry across the world.”
A second Malaysian man, Datchinamurthy Kataiah, is set to be executed shortly, also for drug-related offences.
Singapore and Malaysia are neighbours, and share a border. In 2012, Singapore amended its laws to exempt some cases from the mandatory death sentence. They did so against a backdrop in which Singapore citizens are comfortable with the status quo. A survey done in 2005 by The Straits Times reported that 95 per cent of Singaporeans believe their country should retain the death penalty. Prior to this recent hanging, the last execution carried out in the country was in November 2019, when another Malaysia man, Abd Helmi Ab Halim, was hanged for trafficking heroin.
Singapore became a state of Malaysia in 1963, ending 144 years as a British colony. In 1965 it separated from Malaysia to become essentially an independent island state. The Court of Appeal of Singapore is the nation’s highest court and court of final appeal. The country ceased appeals to the Privy Council in 1994.
Singapore has a population of 5.7 million. In 2020 the country had ten murders. By contrast, in that year our country of 1.4 million people had 396 murders. For 2022, Singapore has been ranked the fifth safest country in the world (after Denmark, Iceland, Canada, Japan).
The US embassy routinely tells it nationals where not to go when they come here.
Last year Singapore lost its spot as the world’s most competitive economy, dropping to fifth place from No 1. It remains the top performing economy in Asia.
The country is known for university education, with the National University of Singapore (NUS) ranking 11th in the QS World University Rankings, and first in Asia. It is also ranked seventh in the world for degree programmes in engineering and technology.
Singapore is perennially one of the top countries in the world in education, measured by the performance of its children on international tests such as PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment), which tests children age 15 in reading, science and mathematics. For PISA 2018, children from Singapore placed second in science, in mathematics and in reading.
The export profile of Singapore shows a 43-per cent share for machinery and equipment; petroleum (19 per cent); chemical products (13 per cent); miscellaneous manufactured articles (eight per cent) and oil bunkers (seven per cent).
Singapore is not gifted with natural resources, and has to rely on the ingenuity of its people.
So, back to the hanging, and a point I wish to make, which is that Singapore is not simply a sadistic, rabid country, where life has no worth and the state runs rampant, executing people. It is the case, though, that this former colony, just like we were, getting independence at about the same time as we did, now has a brand to protect. It is a small country, without natural resources. But it has clawed its way out of colonialism to be among the top economies of the world. If a visitor is going to Singapore, there are no embassy advisories telling her which places to avoid at all costs, what streets not to walk, and what time to be back in the hotel.
If a visitor is coming to this country, on vacation, would anyone advise him/her to walk down our most important street, Frederick Street, after dark? How about a walk around the Savannah, or down High Street, San Fernando?
Much is made in the international press and by Amnesty International about the death penalty, which has been frowned upon by the Privy Council. But what about the question of judicial police killings? In Singapore, police shootings are very rare. There have been just three reported cases of police shootings (and certainly killings) in the past two decades.
Last year a local newspaper reported that the number of people killed by police in T&T had risen by 86 per cent over a one-year period, with 43 people having already been killed by the police for the year at the time of writing. Indeed, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Venezuela rank among countries with the highest rates of official police killings in the world.
Ostensibly, we don’t have the death penalty. I think we should come clean.
In looking at the Singaporean case, what reasonable conclusions can we come to regarding the death penalty? Should we join in condemning Singapore because it has the death penalty? I will draw here upon something I heard the then-mayor of the City of St Paul say, when I lived in one of its suburbs during my time in Minnesota, and it was that the safety of the people is the first priority of governing.
I have a friend who went to Singapore as manager of a netball team, and she told me that one of the things they enjoyed about the country was that the team could be out at night, and could walk anywhere without fear. We all know that it would be plain suicide to walk down Frederick Street or most streets in Port of Spain at night, and especially if you are a woman or girl. One of the joys of going to any city is to be able to go to restaurants at night, walking down the pavements. I enjoyed doing that over the two years that I lived on the outskirts of Washington, DC. I enjoyed doing it in London, Hong Kong, Beijing, Bengaluru, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and very many times in Minneapolis and St Paul.
I have not done that in Port of Spain since the 1970s. I have been back home since 2008 and have not done it. They can’t run calypso tents in the city because people are afraid they will be robbed or worse in town.
I think Singapore has it right.
I wish our country was as safe as Singapore. There was a time when we were. But those days of innocence—of Auntie Kay, Mastana Bahar and Holly Betaudier—are long gone, like the women who used to sell black pudding, float and souse on the pavement.
—Author Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.