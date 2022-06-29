As the country arose to a discontinued tropical storm watch, I am so disappointed with the level of sarcasm and negative commentary that “Bonnie’s” failure to visit was such a disappointment.
There are two groups of persons who participate in these events. There are the potential victims, and there are those with the responsibility to reduce the risk and manage the impact of the event.
The second group are the men and women who are service providers—police, fire, EMS, healthcare, disaster management units, Meteorological Service, utilities, municipal corporations and other support staff. These are the persons you call for after you call out for God!
The work of service providers basically is to go into planned activities when a lever is turned. These actions sometime cause these men and women basically to kiss their families goodbye, and turn up to look after yours.
You may not see them, but they report to their stations and are asked to give their best with limited resources, sketchy action plans at best, some square pegs in round holes, political Cinderellas whose glass slippers are bolted on tightly and, oftentimes, a narcissistic and ungrateful client whose only skill is in armchair journalism.
Since I became MP in September 2015, no fewer that three times per year (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019) have I been involved in assisting teams in the aftermath of floods and storms in the Mayaro region.
At each time, hundreds of man hours are spent interpreting the available data from the Met Service to determine what it means to your specific region.
The professionals at the Met Service are not professional voodoo men, nor do they have crystal balls to predict the outcome/impact of an event. All they can do is provide a “forecast” of the potential impact, based on historical data and their training.
We have two very simple choices to make—Do Nothing or Do Something.
“Do Nothing” costs lives, property damage, psychological stress and mental fatigue.
Add billions of dollars in damage, months of private insurance claims, thousands of claims to the State for grants to repair or rebuild.
What about dislocation of families, interruption of healthcare, education and other family service activities?
Instead we choose to Do Something! While “Doing Something” may not reduce the physical damage—I assure you of the hours spent planning and coordinating with all players—the decisions made ultimately save lives, limbs, and reduce property damage.
In the aftermath of any event, the primary objective is to provide search and rescue—then recovery. The resumption of economic activity ASAP by returning and restoring essential services and communications (telecoms, transportation network, etc).
In my respectful view, this is “Worth Something”.
But we have grown so cynical, bordering on “the boy who cried wolf” syndrome, that our worst performance is just an elbow-length away from eyes that can’t see further than that.
As MP for Mayaro, I wish to offer my sincerest gratitude to the heads of organisations who, for the last 48 hours, have been planning and mobilising resources to “Do Something”.
My hats off to the 50-plus persons who reached out to our call for volunteers, should the need have arisen, to support our “Do Something” plan.
I received requests from persons as far as Port of Spain to come to Mayaro to assist.
I, for one, have not lost faith in the goodness of people who have a desire to share in the pain of hurt and the joy of recovery with a swift hand and a delicate touch.
I wish to thank the business community for heeding the call to curtail operations early, in the best interest of both staff and customers.
By and large, the majority of the country accepted the potential danger associated with the weather, and complied.
So, as men and women in the State agencies who are demanded by law to turn up, to those who see it as a duty of care and those people who see this act as an opportunity to give back to the country that has afforded us so much—take a bow.
I and my family will continue to pray for your success and your family’s safety in your absence. We will continue to pray for your spirit of contentment and satisfaction by just turning up.
To my fellow countrymen, for those of you who believe in a higher power, I urge you to continue that conversation since I fully believe that you are on to something—it’s working.
And for those whose faith is weak or absent—duty always remains!
We must always be ready to meet the challenge, rather than wish it were not before us. You may not agree with me, but that’s my position!
• The author is the MP for Mayaro
—Rushton Paray