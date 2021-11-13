Emerging from the cocoon of self-isolation into the streets of West Trinidad has been a thing of wonder. Last week a Lamborghini, a million-dollar vehicle, was sighted in the Westmall car park. Luxury vehicles of every brand, all less than two years old and costing more than three-quarters of a million dollars, have mushroomed across the nation.
Were the reports of Covid-induced hardship in our country genuine? Where is the foreign exchange for these vehicles coming from? How is this use of scarce resources justified? Are these vehicle owners the same ones who called upon the Government to help their struggling businesses and staff? Why did they not use this capital to support their businesses?
Adam Smith, the Scottish economist well-beloved by business people, reminds us that rich people do not have to behave morally to earn the esteem of others, most of whom are dazzled and enchanted by their riches. These vehicles show moral carelessness (in a Covid period) and emphasise “proud ambition and ostentatious greed” that Smith described as character traits of the rich. Smith added, “the rich man glories in his riches because... they naturally draw upon him the attention of the world”. The “Social Contract” that Hobbes envisaged would hold our society together lies in tatters. Our aloof elites parade in their chariots while the “essential” workers wait for uncertain public transport.
Mr Richie Sookhai, president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC), acknowledged the hard times citizens have undergone. Yet, his take was ominous. He opined, “Given that now a lot of people have been without jobs for the longest while, we know that we will expect a spike in crime.” He then pivoted, “The criminal elements are accessing firearms easily because T&T is a huge transshipment point, and it seems that we are not able to curb the importation of illegal firearms as we would like to. However, the citizens need to protect themselves.”
Who is the danger—poor people or criminals? Or are poor people criminals? According to one newspaper, having dispensed this woolly analysis, he advocated, “keep the guns coming” for his peers. Mr Sookhai did not elaborate on the fate of the rest of us (non-citizens?), who do not qualify for either set of guns. A gun and a chariot work well for some, not all.
Meanwhile, more pressure is ahead for the “lot of people without jobs”. The food stalwart, Mr Balliram Maharaj pointed out in August that, “the price of pigtails skyrocketed by 74 per cent, canned corned beef went up by 36 per cent, yellow split peas and lentils rose by 34 per cent, brown sugar climbed by 25 per cent, and canned tuna increased by 15 per cent.”
In October, Mr Diptee, the Supermarket Association head admitted, “It’s a situation whereby you feel for the consumers, those who are now emerging from Covid-19. We are very cognisant of the fact that savings have been depleted and that the average consumer is poorer coming out of the lockdown and that they need time to catch themselves or recover from this tumultuous period.” Poverty is hell! When is that timeout?
These price increases are coming at the worst possible time. Christmas beckons; will the traditional joy be present? With a 30-year record inflation (6.2 per cent) for October in the US, what can we expect when ours hit 4.9 per cent in July? Are our merchants fear-mongering? Are they milking the market because they could?
Given the high degree of concentration in the food business, we should be mindful that such power can lead to inexcusably higher prices. If markets are competitive, companies will keep their charges down to prevent competitors from grabbing away customers. Furthermore, we need to consider the temptation to mask capital flight by increased input costs quoted in US dollars. Are our elites using the inflationary pressures to hide their grab for larger profits in US dollars?
What we are witnessing is the entrenching of social and economic inequality. The elites will get richer faster than ever, while the poor will not make ends meet. Social mobility has stalled; in 2017, only 20 per cent of the population believed they would be better off than their parents. Stagnant wages, job insecurity, and a slowing-down of GDP growth will handicap the social and economic mobility of the young. Access to private and “prestige” schools gives no incentive to wealthy parents to push for better public education. This neglect closes the loop on our poorer neighbourhoods, which will have worse educational outcomes and more brutal policing.
Is our business community proud of its efforts to help the vaccination drive? Did they put out their best in the advertising campaign? How much did those efforts move the needle of acceptance? In this context, it is laughable yet sad to see the concern about possible future lockdowns.
These are all fundamental business issues. Would there be any business if our society disintegrates? Our business elites must influence better public policy on education and health, and agitate for enhanced safety-net programmes to give our children a better chance of success. The need to resolve the structural causes of poverty cannot be postponed. Giving out hampers meets an urgent need, but is a short-term response. Our business elites should do their civic duty; our nurses and doctors showed them how to do it.