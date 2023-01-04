In retrospect, 2022 could well turn out to be a year in which Trinidad and Tobago may have arrived at a critical juncture.
Henceforth, we progress or regress based upon the sincerity with which we search the deep recesses of our consciences. It starts with being unwaveringly honest with ourselves: admitting standards have fallen precipitously all around us and we have now become a nation of obvious contradictions.
How else do we explain the anxiety and excitement with which we eagerly looked forward to achieving the target of 600 murders in 2022 unapologetically unmindful of the cost to the nation and the grief and pain suffered by the distressed families? The only element missing was the celebration. Was it done clandestinely, or is it harboured in the mirage of a change of administration in 2025?
How do we rationalise living in an interdependent world yet engender separation and discord among our diverse communities? When will we begin to live together as one in mutually caring reciprocity, each belonging to and dependent on the other to radiate the beauty and ecstasy of our native land?
How does one explain our business sector’s repetitious declarations of commitment to playing whatever role they can to help address the crime situation, when, in 2015, an invitation to be instrumental in execution of a citizens’ nationwide crime-prevention initiative was declined?
How do we account for parliamentarians shamelessly condemning our National Service of Reflection and Thanksgiving and not being publicly reprimanded: flying in the face of the scriptures wherein it is written: “if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land”.
Yet, we wonder why our nation continues to degenerate into this precipitous state of decadence and decay.
Can we truly expect our parliamentarians to join hearts and minds in search of a resolution to our crime problem when they, who lay blame upon the Government, persist upon a policy of obstructionism: disruptive of all legislative measures aimed at overcoming the problem?
Why do I get the impression that there is only one church leader single-handedly taking up a position in the frontline of the battle for the souls of the misguided?
When will the Ministry of National Security acknowledge the outdated practices of our TTPS and begin to take community policing seriously? What aspect of the transition to this modern overarching culture of policing is so intimidating that they have resisted the evolution for so long?
How does the mass media create the balance between reporting the facts on criminal activity and not appearing to be concurrently glorifying the criminal elements?
What has become of the PNM/JTUM (2015) Memorandum of Agreement and the lofty expectations held out for a peaceful industrial-relations climate? Whose responsibility is it to take the initiative to restore civility to the relationship between Government and the Labour Movement?
On the other hand, which like institution, resolutely entrenched in direct interaction with Cabinet will, on its own accord, stubbornly deny itself of this strategic involvement in democratic governance?
Ponder upon our Tobago compatriots who, having vetoed the self-governance start-up model, now find themselves bereft of the rejected power and authority they now need to progress their own island agenda.
How can a front-page newspaper editorial be headlined “Let There Be Peace” and seamlessly proceed to level a scathing attack on the prime minister curiously sidestepping the contextual lyrics: “and let it begin with me”?
How does a society tolerate its first woman president being unjustly maligned and wilfully disrespected by its first woman prime minister, of whom the highest dimensions of discipline and decorum are expected?
On what basis are we to be comforted by the prime minister’s undertaking of public discussions on the crime situation when the records show these talks generally tend toward being exercises in futility. The records show that during the period 2015 to 2020, over 30 such assemblies were held by one ministry, with negligible results. The demise of the EDAB, NTAC, the post-Covid-19 Roadmap to Recovery Committee and the East Port of Spain Community Recovery Initiative lends no support to the cause.
Our leaders need to shape up. It has become virtually impossible to shame them into modifying their attitude and outlook.
Let us face it. Too many of our citizens seem to have lost faith in our institutions—the Legislature, the Administration, the Judiciary and the business and labour sectors. A mechanism must be found to retrieve the situation.
Is the answer a national think tank—an independent body adequately equipped to bolster the Government’s decision-making capabilities?
It’s not too late.
—Author Roy Mitchell is former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).