Last Thursday, stress was placed on the proposition that “young people must entertain no doubt, whatsoever, that they are crucially indispensable to the process of engineering the pathway to Nationhood, not in a patronising or condescending way but under circumstances in which they truly and unequivocally are assured that they are forever inextricably interweaved in the way forward”.
Positioning Trinidad and Tobago on the pathway to becoming an exemplary law-abiding society will succeed only with the proactive participation and involvement of our young citizens specifically the generations X, Y and Z born between 1987 and 2012.
Objectives
Accordingly, the primary objective of this initiative is to provide our young citizens with multifaceted opportunities to give expression to their views and ideas in search of strategies to eradicate the scourge of crime and lawlessness defiantly plaguing the nation. The secondary objective is to create a setting which will appeal to their finest cultural attributes in their quest for purpose, progress and fulfilment in their own personal lives: making the right choices.
Participation and involvement
This will take the form of a portfolio of nationwide crime abatement competitions to be staged using a wide scope of creative disciplines, affording all our young citizens multiple opportunities to participate and become involved based upon their individual unique creative skills, talents, personal tastes and appetite. They shall be free to compete in any number of the oral, written and/or artistic offerings, each in accordance with prescribed rules and guidelines.
Competition categories
Activities from which to choose will include debating, public speaking, impromptu speaking, chorale speaking, song writing and singing, panel discussions, quiz, essay writing, poetry composition, recitation, spoken word, slogans, short story writing, Carnival costume design as well as relevant aspects of the visual and graphic arts.
Participants
Participation will be restricted to youths between the ages of ten and 35, and be open to pupils of elementary and secondary schools and students of colleges, tertiary institutions, technical training institutions, trade schools, members of sports organisations, youth clubs, community councils, village councils, youth-based social, business, economic, cultural and faith-based organisations and unattached youths.
The focal point
The focal point of all participation and involvement will be the alleviation of crime and lawlessness, and creation of a law-abiding society: Nationhood Cornerstone # 6.
Issues
Issues to be addressed will include juvenile delinquency, school violence, substance abuse, bullying, crime and punishment, retribution or restoration, prisoner rehabilitation, alienation, domestic violence, social transformation, educational gender and ethnic disparities, roles of the church, school, parents, Government, business, the labour movement, professional bodies, the protective services, the Judiciary, NGOs, the community and role models, the impact of peer pressure, conventional and social media, music, politics, poverty, wealth, corruption, the good life, unemployment, unemployability, illiteracy, etc. Judges will be chosen from a panel of experienced personnel drawn from influential sectors of the national community.
Deliverables
The primary deliverable is that of laying the Cornerstone of Nationhood upon which to transition Trinidad and Tobago into a law-abiding society.
Others will include:
Youth: 1. Proactive involvement in exploration of crime-prevention solutions; 2. Creation of a more conducive learning environment; 3. Preoccupation with elevating and enriching mindset development activities; 4. Maximisation of their wisdom, knowledge and understanding; 5. Development of their literary, debating, public speaking, creative and overall communication skills.
Adults: 1. Greater awareness of the potential of their children; 2. Deeper understanding and appreciation of the mindset of today’s youth; 3. Public awareness of ways and means to assist in crime prevention; 4. Reduced fears and anxieties among teachers and parents; 5. Higher community and individual comfort levels; 6. Enhanced morale among security services; and 7. Extensive positive mass media exposure.
Outcomes
Outcome 1: A society passionately mobilised in a fresh approach to overcoming the nation’s foremost challenge through cross fertilisation of citizens’ views, ideas, opinions, suggestions, solutions and strategies.
Outcome 2: While some initiatives may be implemented in the short term and become ongoing, others may require longer periods of gestation. As activities are rolled out and momentum built, citizens will become contemporaneously and exponentially sensitised regarding measures to create and maintain safe, secure, peaceful and harmonious communities.
Outcome 3: The cross-fertilisation of ideas articulated and espoused over the project period will form the nucleus for development, planning and implementation of a comprehensive citizens-generated strategy to obliterate the scourge of crime and lawlessness, and ultimately lay the Cornerstone of Nationhood to transition Trinidad and Tobago into an exemplary law-abiding society.
Implementation
This is no quick-fix approach. A non-governmental citizens-driven initiative is envisioned, coordinated by a cadre of young, independent exemplars who will determine the time-frame, estimated cost and sources of financing. Work on establishment of the implementation framework is currently in progress.
—Author Roy Mitchell is former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).