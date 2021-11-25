A need for endurance and commitment

One of the most beautiful things we can do as clergy is to bring comfort and a sense of wholeness to members of our congregation and community. In the height of pain, these persons bring you into the very private spaces of their lives as they struggle and trust your influence in the way their family relationships should be shaped.
As a minister newly ordained in October 2020, I officially entered this type of pastoral care during a pandemic where horrific stories emerged: molested by neighbours, stepfathers and uncles as children; abused by parents and in-laws; verbal and physical abuse at the hands of partners; sexual abuse couched as marital duty instead of marital rape; pregnancies lost due to abusive husbands; predators waiting to pounce on women in vulnerable financial positions; spiritual abuse from relatives and “pastors” who encouraged them to stay in marriages and homes despite years of violence and infidelity...and the lingering trauma which hadn’t been addressed for years as persons were only now coming to terms with their past and present, with no clue of the future.
They shared their deepest and darkest fears, often in disbelief that someone was actually listening and believing them. Many had never considered the situation from the perspective of justice, and simply felt nothing would or could change. Was God someone they could count on to provide in their lives when husbands gave away all to mistresses, leaving nothing for his own children? Is there really an “Abba” Daddy God who loved and cherished them, but didn’t try to control their bodies and sexuality?
As much as we are called to be “set apart” from the world, the reality is that all churches contain a microcosm of the culture they belong to—which means gender-based violence (GBV) exists in this space, too. We cannot remain silent, apathetic or ignorant, but must learn to deal with the very real plague of GBV before us. I propose these three steps to begin the transformation in our spaces:
1. To be mindful of the painful lives and histories of the persons in our communities and congregations;
2. To manage our responses to that pain in a way that facilitates long-term healing; and
3. To strive to ensure we model the type of relationships and moreover what healthy love looks like through our beliefs, attitudes and behaviours as Church.
First, the term “trigger warning” can seem like an unnecessary pandering to a “snowflake generation who need to toughen up”. I believe trigger warnings (TWs) are an act of love and care for our neighbours as we become more aware of the ways in which our people have suffered. If this language is unfamiliar, think of all the times our society has carelessly cast aspersions on victims who dared to be in public, take a taxi, look conventionally attractive or, worse yet, have a boyfriend.
Our baseless blaming simply ensures yet another generation of women and girls will seem at fault for the violence perpetrated against them. Rape jokes are never funny. Neither is casual violence. Our language must be prophetic and seasoned with grace that shows a special care and inclusivity that will build our trust as a community that can truly bear one another’s burdens.
Secondly, when we are exposed to these stories of pain, it’s tempting to have instant solutions: give money; convince the person to leave the home; report the abuse to the police; get a protection order; hold a march or vigil. But nothing is ever so easy or so swift. There are processes that take time and effort. Therefore we must be willing to play the long game; to strategise and journey with others in ways that build them up for a hope and a future, not dependence on us or failure when aid runs out. These are only 16 Days of Activism to combat millennia of violence and inequality. It will take endurance and commitment.
Finally, churches can also be places of abuse—places where the marginalised who should find sanctuary are instead turned away. But also in more subtle ways, as misogyny remains very much at play in decision making and even in the language of worship. Gaslighting does not just happen in romantic relationships, but in our own groups and committees. It also exists in the ways we belittle and attack youth and young women, members of the LGBTQ community and those who challenge traditions. Churches must have that reckoning to actively pursue non-violence within our own systems and behaviours—perhaps then we can be a more active voice in society as a genuine source of love.
As we contemplate and work, I leave us with the words of theologian Dr Cornel West, “Justice is what Love looks like in public, just like tenderness is what Love looks like in private.” The so-called private spaces in the homes must be challenged by those of us with the ability to pierce that veil so that GBV becomes unacceptable in all forms. Lives depend on it.
—The above is the
second in a series of articles
in observance of the
16 Days of Activism campaign from the Coalition Against Domestic Violence