A promise to my dear father

The one-year death anniversary of my father, Mr Fazil Mohammed, is nearing. He died at the young age of 59. My father never appeared to be a sickly man, he only ever took out one toe and that was in February 2021. He was a strong, willing and loving father to myself and my other three siblings.
In March 2022, we all learned he was suffering from stage four adenocarcinoma cancer. It’s a rare type of cancer. Cancer that forms in the glandular tissue, which lines certain internal organs, makes and releases substances in the body such as mucus, digestive juices and other fluids. My father’s throat and oesophagus was lined with tumours. Nothing could have gone in him—be it food or drink.
In September 2021, my both parents and myself took the Covid-19 vaccine. This is when my dad’s symptoms started to show. He began complaining of gas pains, vomiting after eating, until it reached a point he could not eat and had not eaten in almost three weeks. Only then he decided to go to the hospital.
When we thought to ourselves, “Okay, we bringing him to the hospital; he should get better and come home just now,” we were so mistaken.
Apart from the hours of waiting, the night met the day just waiting to be attended to at both the Mount Hope and San Fernando hospitals.
He was first hospitalised at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital, pending surgery to insert in a feeding tube for him so that he can have some sort of intake past the tumours. Every time we asked about his surgery, we were told within the next 48 hours. Weeks hearing the same thing while my poor father still hasn’t eaten or drank anything. Just withering away while no one seemed to care, though, we did meet some nice people along our hospital journey.
Finally, when we decided to make the decision and take him out and pay for it, we were told by the hospital if we take him out, we can’t bring him back. Still, we took him out and drove him to a private hospital. Due to Covid-19, my father had to take an antigen test to see if he was positive or not. He was positive. He had contracted Covid-19 from on the ward he was on at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital. He had done the same antigen test before even being admitted at San Fernando and it was negative.
With the now disappointing news, my father was then taken back to casualty where the wait started again. He was sent to the Covid facility. It is breaking my heart to write this letter, remembering every detail as to what my father went through. Here he was kept and treated only as a “Covid patient”. No one person cared about his history. The fact that he could not eat or drink. The fact that he was a stage four cancer patient. The fact that he was in a lot of pain. The fact that he was scared. The fact that he missed his family and couldn’t see them.
Eventually when he was Covid-free, he was then taken back to San Fernando. Soon after, my mother discharged him and took him for his surgery privately. During his surgery, he got a heart attack. By the time we took him out the hospital, his heart was at 20 per cent. They had pronounced him dead. And then...he came back. He started to stabilise himself.
He was then taken to the ICU at San Fernando General. There, we became “The people from Southern Medical” and was treated with a bit more decency than before. Maybe it was the shift? My father was put on a ventilation machine to allow him to breathe. They told us that if he couldn’t breathe for two hours on his own, he would die.
We got to visit my father. He had got his feeding tube and was now able to intake nutrients after almost two months of starvation and suffering. My father had become just skin on bone, he could not talk properly because of the tube, and with the tumours, he struggled a lot to talk to us. He was so lucid, so normal. Almost like he’s fine.
As I mentioned before, my father was always strong-minded. He was always a fighter. He had the will to live. The want to live. Unfortunately, he did not make it. He was not able to breathe on his own and he died. The plug was pulled. The ventilator was turned off. So too was my father.
Personally, I believe if my father were given a chance to regain some of his strength, he maybe could have made it. He just starved for almost two months. The man should have been given a little time to gain himself. More than a few hours.
He maybe was just a stage four cancer patient to them, but to us he was a dad. He was a grumpy grandpa. He was who he was. He was somebody’s husband.
My letter might just be something you are reading, but for me it brings a sense of comfort, knowing that I would have written about what my father went through. This was something I promised him I would do.
—Ginelle Mohammed