A public health approach to violence

I am seeking to further clarify and to align the public health approach with which we in this country are now familiar because of our response to the challenge of Covid-19, the greatest public health threat in recent memory. My present context is the pall of violence which is the scourge of mankind’s peaceful existence.
Firstly, we must get a few terms and concepts correct because they are not interchangeable.
The public health approach is not the same as a public health problem, and violence is not the same a crime. In fact, violent crime is a subset of violence and many crimes are not associated with violence—eg, white-collar crimes.
Most of us are now familiar with what happened and the actions we took to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic. I will summarise and juxtapose what we can and should do to respond to the issue of violence and violent crime so that we can acknowledge the linkages with public health.
The vast majority of the population was not infected with the Covid-19 virus and its variants at any stage of the pandemic, but the entire population was required to take preventative measures to avoid becoming infected or exposed to the virus. We were required to follow the three Ws: wash our hands, wear our masks, and watch our distance. This was done for the population to remain unaffected by the virus. This is the most important part of the strategy in the public health approach to keep the burden of infected people to a minimum.
Similarly, those in our population (the vast majority) who do not engage in violence must ensure they and their family continue to refrain from using violence to solve any problems.
This untainted cohort is the most important group in the public health strategy—because the larger this group becomes, the less will be the incidence rates for new offenders using violence.
We have seen with Covid-19 that of those who unfortunately became infected, the larger numbers were treated at home or visited their health provider, got medicines, and were told to isolate at home, confined or quarantined.
A similar approach is recommended for those in our population who commit what we might term “minor” violence: school violence, violence (not reported) against girls and women, regular fights, and beating children as a form of discipline.
The requirement here is a form of home therapy. These are situations where, as with a virus, infected persons can completely recover or can become re-infected. In fact, the situation may get even worse if proper prevention therapies are not applied.
On the other hand, we saw that those who were severely infected with the Covid-19 virus (most having risk factors) although they were the smallest cohort, when compared with the non-infected, had to be treated in hospitals, sometimes in intensive care, where the most resources were expended and where public attention was focussed because of the media and because people were dying.
We have a similar situation with those who are committing violent and deadly crimes in our society. These perpetrators can be compared to the severely infected Covid-19 patients. Instead of hospitals, the response here is a national security response.
What we must note, however, is that even though all the attention is paid to the acute end of the problem, the solution to the problem is the same as in the case of Covid-19: if we reduce the numbers at risk of becoming infected and reduce the numbers going into hospital, the problem will eventually disappear.
Similarly, our objective has to be to reduce or prevent violence in our population at all levels. We have to employ prevention methods and new strategies, especially with our young people, to ensure they do not see violence as a strategy to solve problems. This is what will see them not joining gangs.
In addition, just as the three Ws became our mantra in the face of the Covid-19 onslaught, we will have to develop a violence-prevention mantra for our population.
We must also point out that central to a public health approach would be data- and evidence-based solutions. With this approach, we know how to treat the actual cause of any problem when evidence of what works becomes available.
The problem is attacked from more than one angle at the same time. The experts who have the knowledge and capacity to act intervene appropriately. So, prevention and early interventions at crisis points are applied simultaneously.
Moreover, all the information being generated must be captured, analysed and integrated to ensure that our targets for reduction of violence and violent crimes are being met.
Finally, just as the Covid-19 fight required a whole-of-society approach, so too, the public health approach to violence needs to be a whole-of-society approach, with sports and culture being integral to the solution.
—Author Dr Anton Cumberbatch is a retired Chief Medical Officer of Trinidad and Tobago.