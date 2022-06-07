A rose by any other name is still a rose

I have just completed reading a text entitled Why Should We Be Called ‘Coolies’? by Dr Radica Mahase. It is based on her PhD thesis and was first published in 2020.
And after reading and digesting the historical hatred and bigotry heaped upon our East Indian forefathers, I regained the inner strength from Dr Mahase’s text to say now that I fully support Kamla Persad-Bissessar for putting Camille Robinson-Regis in her place for attempting to belittle and shame the East Indian name bestowed upon her by culture and heritage—especially when she, Camille Robinson-Regis, still holds on to her “slave name”.
I endorse the UNC Women’s Arm who accused Robinson-Regis of veiled and not-so-veiled attacks on Kamla Persad-Bissessar, using Persad-Bissessar’s middle name to race-bait, ridicule and thus providing hatred, bigotry and humour for PNM supporters to consider and accept East Indian ancestral names to be inferior, and thus mock and heap scorn on Kamla’s rishi name, “Susheila”.
And what was Kamla’s reply to Robinson-Regis’ attempt to belittle her name as a coolie name? Kamla retorted: “Stop calling my name. What you so vex about my name for?... What problem you have with my name? Camille, at least I have a name from my ancestors, where you got yours from? Your name is that of a slave master.”
I remind the citizenry of this beloved Republic of Trinidad and Tobago that the Hon Prime Minister Dr Keith Christopher Rowley publicly stated that his forefathers were enslaved, and he thus acknowledged that he is a descendant (whether he likes it or not) of African slaves.
It thus goes without saying that he himself kept the historical “slave name” inflicted upon him. Maybe his great-grandchildren will find the resilience and inner strength to throw off their African diaspora slave names and give to their children beautiful African ancestral names.
And to Camille Robinson-Regis, if per chance you have described your complexion on your Trinbago identification card as dark brown, you can change it to “black” because black is beautiful—unless you perceived yourself not being black, but brown.
Your leader and Prime Minister Dr Keith Christopher Rowley is proud to be a black man and he knows that in spite of his forefathers being enslaved, by virtue of his education, determination and resilience he is the prime minister of this country. And Kamla Persad-Bissessar also knows that in spite of her forefathers’ “indenture slavery” and being branded coolies, she, for her education, determination and resilience, became the prime minister of our country.
And to Kamla Persad-Bissessar, I say to you that you are an extremely strong woman and I am proud of you. Other lesser political mortals would have meekly and conveniently allowed Robinson-Regis’ insult and attempt to belittle your name as a coolie name in order to gain a few hundred Afro-Saxon/European votes.
But it is not in your nature and cultural heritage to take that type of insult. You represent the strength and resilience of all women in this country and you are setting the standard for the young women in this country to stand firm in their right to be treated with respect, fairness and equality.
Kamla, you are like the goddess Durga with many hands and swords, who would metaphorically swipe off the heads of your sworn enemies—be they cultural or political.
And to the East Indian weaklings in this country, some who profess to be UNC members, I say to them it is better to lose a few hundred votes (and even weaken UNC chances of capturing the reins of government) than lose your cultural/heritage soul. What does it profit Kamla to capture government, but in the process lose her cultural/heritage by meekly accepting the bigotry by an African high-profile lawyer/politician (Camille Robinson-Regis) that she possesses a coolie name? And incidentally, Kamla Persad-Bissessar is also a high-profile lawyer/politician in this country.
But Kamla, you must forgive Camille Robinson-Regis because she did not and could not appreciate the significance and strength of your rishi name, Susheila.
And as for me, my mother branded me with a Christian slave name, “Israel”, but my surnames indicate that I am also a combination of Hindu and Islamic heritage and culture: Rajah-Khan.
So, Camille Robinson-Regis, I say to you that a rose by any other name is still a rose and you may be proud of your slave name, but it would be nice if your grandchildren could reclaim their beautiful African ancestral names. And God bless our nation where every creed and race can find an equal place.
Justice for all and Jahaji Bhai.
—Author Israel B Rajah-Khan is a senior counsel