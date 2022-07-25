I am by no means a cycling aficionado, but there’s something special about the way Jonas Vingegaard went about his 2022 Tour de France win.
The event is considered one of the hardest sporting competitions in the world, made even more challenging with this year’s record-breaking heat waves across Europe. Although the event this year witnessed a return of the women’s Tour de France, it was Vingegaard who stole the spotlight.
Anyone who wins the Tour deserves recognition, but there is something extra special with Vinegaard’s win. This and his entire cycling career resemble a fairytale “rags to riches” story – one that serves as inspiration even if, like me, you don’t follow the sport. I’ll be the first to admit that the relevance of a European winning a competition in Europe and one dominated by Europeans isn’t apparent at first. However, tt is less about the fact that Vingegaard won the competition and more about the way in which he won it.
Just three years ago, the 25-year-old Dane could be found in a fish factory, not on a cycling track. He only turned professional in 2019, leaving his full-time job of cleaning and packing fish into boxes.
I couldn’t help but compare Vingegaard’s life while growing up with that of our very own Olympic gold medallist Keshorn Walcott who grew up in the small fishing village of Toco. Like Walcott, Vingegaard credits his success to his origins. During stage 18 of 21, Vingegaard slowed down to allow his nearest competitor and eventual runner-up Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia to catch up after the Slovenian suffered a minor crash. Such an incredible act of sportsmanship between rivals is rarely seen which made Vingegaard’s win all the more impressive.
Vingegaard, who himself crashed during stage 15 of the race, recovered during the latter stages of the competition to pull off a remarkable win. The Tour de France victory follows the announcement by the Danish Ministry of Transportation that 2022 is “The Year of the Bike”, an initiative launched as part of a large-scale infrastructure plan, investing almost half a million dollars in new cycling infrastructure. No doubt Denmark’s infrastructure plan is meant to cultivate talent for future cycling success such as that achieved by Vingegaard. However, the infrastructure plan is also meant to improve the country’s bike-friendly capital city.
While the Tour de France might not be a sporting priority for T&T in the way that it has been for European countries such as Denmark, the safety of our cyclists is, or at least it should be. Earlier this month the tragic hit-and-run accident by a motorist which cost photojournalist Anthony Harris his life gives reason to reignite calls for more bike-friendly infrastructure as well as a bike-friendly culture.
Ideally, more and safer bike lanes would be one of the main ways to encourage a bike-friendly capital. However, this is also the most expensive route, no pun intended. One alternative to this is temporary infrastructure which can be quickly set up, easily adjusted, and scrapped if needed.
Pop-up bike paths for example have been trialled in Melbourne, Australia. These temporary cycle lanes are set up with yellow delimitation strips that mark the bike lane and contain barrier posts that allow cyclists to be separated from car traffic. With a two-metre wide bike lane, cyclists are also not endangered by parked car doors being opened. Think of quick build, not quick fix though one that has been successful in easing congestion as well as ensuring safety throughout one of Australia’s most congested cities.
Our own version of a pop-up bike lane can reinforce what already exists around the Queen’s Park Savannah. In addition to the path that already exists, barrier posts can be placed to ensure greater safety.
The knock-on effects of promoting a bike-friendly city are too much to list here. The main effect however is that safer bike paths will safeguard lives.