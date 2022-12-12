Once upon a Christmas Eve
a shepherd who believed
that peace could come to any man
made a promise to a star above
the day that love began
I’m sorry, Stevie, but what lyrical drivel is this? I adore Stevie Wonder, a living great of recorded music. Songs In The Key of Life is like Michael Jackson’s Off The Wall and Bob Marley’s Rastaman Vibration, a classic album in which there’s not a single weak track.
Stevie’s “Lately” is a masterpiece, in which he leads us through an impending heartbreak to vocal heights where few singers can follow. It’s one of the great heartbreak songs. Stevie Wonder is allowed to make one terrible song, and that is what “The Day That Love Began” is.
Stevie’s dirge is one of the timeless staples of Christmas. Another is Carla Thomas’ eye-roll, “Gee Whiz It’s Christmas” (she pronounces it Kriss-mess). The station to which my car’s radio is habitually set is a popular one for my demographic. Every year, they seem in an almighty rush to get into the Christmas season. They start straining at the leash around late October, and by the first week in November, they gone parang, like Leroy’s mother. Stevie, Carla and Mariah come soon after.
I love and enjoy Christmastime. There’s magic in the air, as George Benson sang of “Broadway”. Andy Williams got it right in his gorgeous tribute to the season. It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Here in T&T, Venezuelan infusions such as parang and pastelles give it a unique and beautiful flavour.
When I first moved here, I found parang to be dreary. Now I feel it. Crazy’s “Muchacha” is the most infectious of seasonal songs. “Be lim be lim bim be lim bim bum bim” is timelessly and irresistibly singalong and danceable – even on the car seat. Not that parang isn’t a mixed bag. Los Paramininos’ “Chinee Parang” leaps over the line between offensive and artistic licence. Kenny J wasn’t even trying to be subtle with “Cork in She Hand”. Overall, though, parang is varied and creates a Christmastime vibe that’s its own special T&T thing.
In Guyana, my home country, we prepare pepperpot – a meaty dish with the black gooey cassava extract cassareep as its base – and garlic pork… pork marinated in herbs and spices, and fried when ready to serve. Pepperpot is one of the world’s great dishes, and tastes better with each warm-over. Here in T&T, the Venezuelan community prepares delicacies such as ham bread. And no disrespect to Trini pastelle makers, the Venezuelan-made ones are meatier and tastier.
In my other country of citizenship, Britain, Christmas reflects the melting pot that it has become. Standard Christmas day fare such as roast potatoes, parsnips and brussels sprouts is increasingly supplemented by turkey, an American import. If you’re ever in London around Christmastime, pay a Saturday morning visit to the gastronomic heaven that is Borough Market.
Many of us have family in the US and Canada, and spend Christmases there. There’s something special about cold Christmases; not least because one can relate to many of the seasonal songs. “Dashing through the snow on a one-horse open sleigh” never quite sounds right at 30 degrees Celsius.
All that said, our Caribbean warm weather Christmases are beautiful. They’re made more special with the gathering of family. The Christmas party season is also a good time. Even the tightest of offices loosen the purse strings a little. My first Christmas party of the season was last weekend. As it got late and we moved well past the carol singing and parang, we got to Ravi B’s “Gunga Gana”.
Then the DJ put on “Guyana Baboo” by Terry Gajraj. Everyone pointed at me, which was my cue to start performing, and left the floor to me. I tried my best. The hand movements to the tassa drumbeat need a bit of work, but I’m satisfied with how I lugged my imaginary grip (suitcase).
When something is as beautiful as the Christmas season, it seems almost contradictory to argue that we should keep it short. But we should. It’s more special if concentrated in a short period than if it’s drawn out. Christmas stuff pushed at us in November feels like an intrusion. It’s like scheduling a dinner party for 7 p.m and the first of your guests turns up at 5, when the roast is still in the oven, and you’re hot and sweaty from the prep.
In early November as the first seasonal songs began to get play, I couldn’t change the station on my car radio fast enough. I wasn’t ready for Christmas yet. Too early. If I had power over radio station playlists, you wouldn’t hear a Christmas song before December 1st. You can’t call me Scrooge, when I spent so much time telling you how special Christmas is. Less is more.
“To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven”. Ecclesiastes 3:1, in the Holy Bible.
Last word on the season. It’s bittersweet for many. The absence of loved ones who passed is one reason; money is another. An increasing number of people are challenged to put sufficient food on the table, and Christmastime heaps extra pressure on them to serve it up well and abundantly. Children expect Santa to deliver. Let’s help where we can.
The author is a media consultant. E-mail—orin@oringordon.com