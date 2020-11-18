The reduction of merit scholarships from 400 to 100 (a 75-per cent cut) is an assault on merit, a disincentive to the recognition of meritorious performance and a withdrawal of a reward for high standards of achievement which is generally made possible not by talent alone but by hard work, self-discipline and persistence.
Any society that desires to make good progress would not embark on such an ill-advised strategy.
Education is an investment in human and intellectual capital that can lead to higher-level thinking and skills, problem identification, solution finding, innovation and entrepreneurship. It is backward thinking to view education as an expense or a cost. Any rational government would properly locate educational strategy for output within a framework of development goals and skills and talents required for achievement of such goals.
No government with an eye on current needs for competitive capacity, but especially future needs for an uncertain, unpredictable world in which unprecedented problems and crises are going to demand perpetual innovation; no enlightened society, understanding the unprecedented nature of the post-Covid world that we will be entering, would view tertiary education as a priority for expenditure cuts.
It may be argued that children (youngsters) in certain homes have more advantages to support better performance and, indeed, there is an equity question associated with the 500,000 or so households in our society. However, to address this, a different range of strategic, social interventions is required.
There is also the issue of differences in school performance both at primary and secondary which, it can be argued, help to predetermine performance at CSEC and CAPE. But that, too, requires a full range of home, community and school-specific interventions.
What we are witnessing now is a numbers approach and a revenue-and-expenditure management approach, which is acceptable to address the overall picture; but this is inappropriate as an approach to education, which is not simply an expenditure cost.
A slash-and-burn approach to education is most inappropriate anytime, but especially now. What is passing for Government policy today lacks careful thought, is devoid of serious planning for our country’s future, and seems quite divorced from any cogent development priorities.
It is difficult to envisage how one can design educational policy without policy clarity for Trinidad and Tobago as a whole, and in the absence of an agenda of priorities for diversification and restructuring action. After all, in a small-island nation like ours, it is important to link the output of higher education with manpower demands and an agenda of priorities for development.
Such an approach would require curriculum alignment and necessary curriculum redesign at the level of our institutions, and it would also require a thoughtful assessment of Government support of tertiary education as an investment for development achievement.
This may well require a hard look at the current configuration of the tertiary education sector, and the most rational approach to educational financing at this level generally. For instance, which institutions will receive financial support as institutions, how much, and why? And how will student access be financed, given that there are many beneficiaries from one tertiary graduate—the individual, the family, the private sector, the public sector, the community and the society at large. Should the responsibility fall to the Government alone?
More than that, no one with ambition or desire to pursue further education should be denied opportunity because of inability to pay. At the same time, the personal benefits which accrue to the individual after graduation make publicly-funded higher education a public good with private benefits. These things need to be acknowledged.
There are too many unanswered questions because of too little thought put into the decision-making process for this one.
The decision to revert to bursaries on the basis of student application and demonstrated need takes away the pure merit element, opens the door to partisan preference, possible political interference and arbitrariness. No honest citizen will deny that it has happened here and can happen here again. No fair citizen will welcome the institutionalisation of such negative practices as part of Government culture.
There needs to be an opportunity for appeal by individuals who feel discriminated against or unfairly treated, and a transparent, independent scrutiny of this allocation of bursaries process annually.
I have no problems with youngsters coming from homes earning in excess of $75,000 not being funded. Parents/families should accept responsibility for their children’s education if they do have the means. I have no problem with the income-determined partial subsidy so the student or parents pay part of every dollar of cost. The issue here again is fairness, lack of partisan preference, absence of political interference, no arbitrariness.
Again I call for a transparent and open process of appeal and independent, transparent scrutiny of the process annually.
We need fair systems that work transparently, open to public scrutiny. We need to support merit because not doing so will cost us dearly later in many spheres of endeavour. We need to ensure that no one who wants to advance is denied access to education because of inability to pay. And we need to ensure that those willing to pay for education have free choice.