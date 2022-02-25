A spot of comfort

The first time I heard Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero”, it gave me goosebumps. That was over 30 years ago. I had discovered orchestral music a few years earlier, through the brilliant steelband music festivals in the eighties. Those classic symphonic pieces commonly done by Europeans had been magical discoveries on the pan.
Looking back now I feel smug that this was how it had come to me. Me, who had not had any exposure to pan music at all, at all, until I was going on 18. I have no memory of how it came about, but I was walking down the Eastern Main Road in San Juan one Jouvert morning, most likely with my cousins, excited at being finally out to witness this thing for the first time. All we had known as children were the terrifying hordes of costumed characters who descended on our compound, scaring the daylights out of us even as we were bewitched. I did not know of other aspects of Jouvert, or Carnival for that matter.
So that foray was full of uncertain anticipation. In the soft light of dawn, a steelband strolled alongside us and suddenly they began to play. I was blown away. I’ve forgotten what they were playing, probably because I didn’t know it, but I will never forget how it made me feel.
That was how I came to be a Panorama fixture; that was how I came to those classical concerts as they were called, and indirectly, it was through pan that I found that formal Western genre. I remember going to the USA for the first time around then and buying loads of cassettes with symphonic orchestras—“Bolero”, of course, being one.
A few days ago on YouTube, I came across it being performed at a city square in Spain. It was actually a flash mob: first a lone drummer tapping out the first gentle beats, gradually being joined by other musicians, setting up with the slow, deliberate build-up that characterises the repetitive nature of the composition as it draws itself up to a majestic crescendo. One by one they drifted in, unsheathed their instruments, growing in size almost as quickly as the spectators. It was beautiful, and it gave me gooseflesh yet again.
It sent me back. I recalled the first time I had heard it and how every single time I have listened to it since it has lifted me into a state of blissful wonder. One memory invoked another. I recalled the sound of the steel at the Music Festival in 1988, particularly “Capriccio Italien”, performed by Trinidad All Stars. Under the elegant conducting hands of Gillian Balintulo, the players were dignified and disciplined, unlike the boisterous exuberance that characterised their Panorama renditions. Sadly, Balintulo died last year, a loss to our musical heritage.
Inside those reveries, once again I was humbled at the sheer magnificence of music; sounds that can transcend any circumstance. I marvelled at the muddy pond that could produce such stunning renditions from a range of percussive instruments.
I looked again at the video of the musicians, members of the Banda Simfònica d’Algemesí, stepping out on a February day nine years ago, dressed in everyday garb, only their instruments to betray their intent. I felt grateful that there were many such human enterprises in the world.
It was all very moving, and it is why, despite the new shroud of horror that is being cast over the planet, I felt I had to plunge into a sanctifying memory, if only for my sake.
It is impossible not to be alarmed by the prospect of a warring Europe and what it means globally. Despite all the warnings that it was coming, it just seemed so outlandish that in this century—in this time when we have witnessed a marauding pandemic and its grim impact—such violence could be plotted. It all seems so senseless. I was writing about my uplifting musical encounters when the news came of the Russian attack on Ukraine. It was so dispiriting that I could not continue. It felt pointless to be celebrating a world that was capable of such barbarism. I had to abandon it while I tried to absorb the unfolding events. I kept thinking that we have not evolved substantially as a species. The nature of human behaviour has not changed. We have developed technologies and diplomatic strategies and pretended that we have become sophisticated and humane, but it doesn’t take much for us to resort to violence, to murder, to indiscriminate destruction in the insatiable quest for power. This is only the latest manifestation of the same cruelty that is being played out on smaller scales all through the world. In our so-called enlightened times.
I have no idea where this latest catastrophe will go. It would be foolish to assume we will not be affected in this region. What happens when other powerful nations decide that sanctions are insufficient and they feel their own interests are being threatened? Whatever the outcome, it will be bleak.
Thinking about all of it, partially surrendering to the gloom, I turned to “Bolero” for some kind of sustenance, and I found it. With all its brutality and savagery, the same place can produce the sublime. We have to keep it in sight, or we sink.
—The author is an editor,
writer and cricket historian.
E-mail: vaneisabaksh@gmail.com