A state of emergency: what you should know

What is the legal basis for it?
The Constitution — Sections 7 though 12 of the Constitution set out the legal basis for declaring that a state of emergency exists. Per ss. 8 (2), the President may make a proclamation that a “state of public emergency” exists if she is satisfied:
“(a) that a public emergency has arisen as a result of the imminence of a state of war between Trinidad and Tobago and a foreign State;
(b) that a public emergency has arisen as a result of the occurrence of any earthquake, hurricane, flood, fire, outbreak of pestilence or of infectious disease, or other calamity whether similar to the foregoing or not; or
(c) that action has been taken, or is immediately threatened, by any person, of such a nature and on so extensive a scale, as to be likely to endanger the public safety or to deprive the community or any substantial portion of the community of supplies or services essential to life.”
Further to which, Her Excellency proclaimed on May 15, 2021, that a “public emergency has arisen as a result of the outbreak of an infectious disease [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)]...”
What rights can be limited?
Practically all.
Upon declaring that a state of emergency exists, the President may make regulations to deal with the situation at hand. The regulations can even infringe upon the rights enshrined within Sections 4 and 5 of the Constitution (eg, freedom of speech, freedom of movement, etc), but only insofar as such constitutional encroachments are “reasonably justifiable for the purpose of dealing with the situation that exists during that period” (ss. 7 (3)).
The institution of a curfew is an example of a right (ie, freedom of movement) that can be limited under a state of emergency. (The legal basis for implementing a curfew, however, is not limited to a state of emergency. The power to implement curfews can be found in health ordinances and other sources of law.)
How long can it last?
Once the President has declared that a state of emergency exists, the initial duration of that proclamation is 15 days, unless revoked sooner. The state of emergency can then be extended for up to three months at a time by a simple majority vote of the House of Representatives, insofar as those extensions do not exceed six months in the aggregate (ss. 10 (1)).
Late November 2021 is that six-month mark.
What happens at the six-month mark?
A special majority is required to extend the state of emergency beyond six months. Per ss. 10 (2) of the Constitution: “The Proclamation may be further extended from time to time for not more than three months at any one time, by a resolution passed by both Houses of Parliament and supported by the votes of not less than three-fifths of all the members of each House.”
Given the current political and social climate it is unlikely that a special majority would be achieved. The Presidential proclamation would, effectively, expire and the state of emergency would end.
(Bearing in mind, of course, that the President’s proclamation that a state of emergency exists can be “revoked at any time by a resolution supported by a simple majority vote of the House of Representatives” (ss. 10 (3)) (emphasis added)).
Are there loopholes?
Not really. The initial constitutional basis for the state of emergency is a proclamation by Her Excellency, the President.
In my view, for the “constitutional clock” to reset, the President would need to declare a state of emergency on a basis other than the one she previously declared. In other words, Her Excellency would need to issue a proclamation other than the “outbreak of an infectious disease [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)]”. This seems unlikely.
A presidential proclamation that a state of emergency exists is an exceptional power. In my respectful view, it would undermine the very safeguards built into the Constitution if the basis for that proclamation could be changed simply because the continuation of the state of emergency now requires a special majority.
Summary — The need for a special majority to extend the state of emergency beyond six months is a clear constitutional requirement. No opinion from senior counsel or zealous Government officials can change that, with all due respect. It is a constitutional safeguard to ensure that our rights and civil liberties are not limited indefinitely and ensures that a state of emergency is not invoked (or re-invoked) abusively or inappropriately.
—The author is a barrister and attorney, New City Chambers