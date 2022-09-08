A tale of two statues

I spent a day last week in the prosperous London suburb of Wimbledon. With an hour to spare, I went to check out a bust of the former emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, which sat incongruously in Cannizaro Park, a classic piece of landscaping around a historic house dating back more than 200 years.
I checked the map, searched up and down... but no bust.
A quick look afterwards at Wikipedia told me why. On June 30, 2020—at the height of the Covid lockdown—a crowd up to a hundred protesters had smashed it to bits.
The bust was sculpted by Hilda Seligman, an author, artist and campaigner who lived nearby. She briefly gave refuge to Haile Selassie in 1936 when he fled his own country after its invasion and occupation by Italy.
Haile Selassie remained in England in the city of Bath until 1941, when he returned home in triumph after the defeat of the Italians.
The timing is striking. Three weeks before the destruction of Haile Selassie’s bust, on June 5, 2020, another statue was toppled by (mainly white) Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol, around 120 miles west of London.
That statue represented Edward Colston, born in Bristol, and from 1680, a leading member of the Royal African Company. During his time, the company transported more than 84,000 Africans to the Caribbean, of whom perhaps 19,000 died on the journey.
When his statue was erected in 1895, Colston was remembered for giving money to endow schools, churches and almshouses.
A plaque on the side of the plinth reads, “Erected by citizens of Bristol as a memorial of one of the most virtuous and wise sons of their city.” From 2018, the city proposed a second, more informative, plaque, but could not agree on the wording.
The 2020 protesters simply rolled the statue a few hundred metres to the nearby waterfront and dumped it in the harbour.
It’s easy to see why Colston’s statue was a target for protesters. But why Haile Selassie’s bust?
No, it wasn’t a revenge attack by white racists.
Said an eyewitness afterwards, “The park was mostly empty apart from locals walking their dogs and strollers like ourselves, who formed small groups trying to make sense of what had happened. My husband and I had waited... to let a group of around 50 young people file out. They appeared good-humoured and non-threatening, carrying no banners or slogans.”
All that was left behind was a sheet of letter-size paper with a slogan hastily written in blue marker, “Oromo live is matter”.
The Oromo are the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia, but were in conflict with Haile Selassie’s government, then with the Marxist Derg regime which toppled the emperor in 1974, and then with Derg’s successors. There has been ethnic violence and extrajudicial killings, with mass displacement of communities from their homes.
Hachalu Hundessa, an Ethiopian Oromo singer, songwriter and civil rights activist, was shot dead in the outskirts of the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, on June 29, one day before the Wimbledon protest. The wave of unrest in Ethiopia which followed his death left perhaps 160 dead.
The Bristol protest was huge news in Britain, and internationally. Google throws up nine major articles from the New York Times, and a similar number from Le Monde in Paris.
The BBC and the Daily Mail ran small reports on the Haile Selassie story, as did the community-based Wimbledon Times. That was it.
The police very sensibly stood back in Bristol. Said a superintendent afterwards, “I do understand why it’s happened, it’s very symbolic. We made a very tactical decision that to stop people doing that act may have caused further disorder.”
Priti Patel, Boris Johnson’s home secretary (national security minister), was less relaxed. She called the local chief constable the next day to demand an explanation. She called the protest “utterly disgraceful”. She said, “It is right that the police... make sure that justice is taken, undertaken, with those individuals that are responsible for such disorderly and lawless behaviour.”
She loves the “culture wars” narrative.
In Wimbledon, the police had no idea what was going on, until all was over.
Four of the Bristol protesters were charged with criminal damage. They were acquitted in January this year. Supporters cheered the jury’s verdict, but the Daily Mail was furious. Said Boris Johnson, “What you can’t do is go around seeking retrospectively to change our history.” By which, presumably, he meant removing statues which celebrate slave traders as “virtuous and wise”.
In November 2020, five months after the bust was destroyed, police issued photographs of ten men they thought might have been responsible. I can find no reports of any arrests.
The Colston statue was pulled out of Bristol’s harbour and displayed for a time in the nearby M Shed museum, on its back with graffiti intact. Almost 14,000 responded to the city’s “What Next?” survey.
There are no plans to replace or restore the Haile Selassie bust.
Two statues, two narratives. Colston’s story as a slave trader is sharply focused, but still divisive. It resonates worldwide. With Haile Selassie’s bust and the Oromo, the hurt is real, and recent. But the picture is blurred.
—The author is an international journalist based in Port of Spain.