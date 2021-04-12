A tale of two volcanoes

IN March 2014, Reuben Meade, the Premier of Montserrat, took three reporters on a visit to the dockside of Plymouth, the old capital. The town stood frozen in time, in the shadow of the Soufriere Hills volcano. Partially preserved under a thick coat of ash.
Plymouth looks like an abandoned movie set overtaken by dust. A ghost town, which the white-grey ash accentuates. But at the port, we were greeted with the truest blue of the gorgeous Caribbean Sea. In its heyday it was a beautiful town, with spectacular views of the volcano and the sea.
On that cloudless and sunny day, we could almost see its pre-volcano beauty through the mucky desolation. The best real estate had sea and volcano views. The closer the better. In time, the closer the deadlier.
After belching back into life in July 1995, Soufriere Hills had a major eruption in June 1997, killing 19 people. It had steadily displaced tens of thousands, and eventually made two-thirds of Montserrat unsafe to live.
Homes, businesses and important infrastructure had to be rebuilt in the northern third. They were literally starting over. The island hasn’t been able to catch itself in the 24 years since.
There are similarities with and differences between the eruption of La Soufriere in St Vincent last week. In both cases, the eruption was a huge volcanic event. Both necessitated the rapid evacuation of people near the volcano to safe ground elsewhere on the island, and off the island altogether.
Montserrat’s volcano is in what was then the more densely-populated south of the island; St Vincent’s is in the comparatively less populated north.
That’s not to say that the agricultural land and green residential lands are any less important than Kingstown and semi-urban centres… it just means that there are fewer people to relocate, and fewer houses to evacuate.
St Vincent is almost four times the size of Montserrat—389 square kilometres to 102 square kilometres. The effect of a section of the island becoming uninhabitable, although bad, won’t be felt as acutely as it was in Montserrat.
There are four zones in St Vincent—from red (closest to the volcano in the north), through orange, yellow and green (the safest, relatively speaking) in the south.
The Important infrastructure of the capital, port and newish Argyle International Airport are all in the green zone.
Seven years ago I had the unique spatial experience of standing in the middle of St Vincent’s still-under-construction 2.7 km long runway, in the company of the Taiwanese project leads, feeling very small, and imagining big Boeing 737s running us over.
A lot of economic hope was being invested in Argyle International, which opened in February 2017. The old ET Joshua Airport had only half the length of runway. Great for LIAT and Caribbean Airlines flights; not so much for bigger airlines operating out of Miami, New York and Toronto.
In the Caribbean, you’re not properly in the tourism game if you don’t have a runway that could accommodate big planes from major cities. Like other islands had done successfully, SVG wanted to be in a position to sign an Air Services Agreement with the Virgin Atlantics, BAs, AAs and Air Canadas of this world. Too much SVG tourist traffic went through Barbados.
Planes taking off from ET Joshua and the view of the island of Bequia shimmering in the distance made the Arnos Vale cricket ground in Kingstown the most picturesque place to watch cricket in the Caribbean. But the ET Joshua didn’t serve the country’s needs, and she had to be decommissioned.
Argyle International has been closed since before the eruption last week, and the authorities in SVG are giving daily updates on its operations. However, a period of lower-level, niggly volcanic activity and consistent ashfall can cause it to remain closed indefinitely.
That would be another punch for a country already on its knees.
In December 2016, two months before Argyle opened, Buccament Bay, a superb but financially troubled 5-star resort that was one of the country’s biggest employers, closed. That was devastating. The property has since been sold to Sandals (which promised to restore/create “thousands of jobs”), and the Buccament’s assets auctioned to SVG citizens.
The economic cost of pandemic lockdown and slowdown has added to SVG’s pressures in generating income. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said last week that the government is close to being unable to pay public service salaries and NIS contributions.
Montserrat’s airport before the 1997 eruption, WH Bramble International, was one of the region’s smaller ones at just over 1km, but after being forced to rebuild on hillier land further north, runway space became even more tight at the John A Osborne Airport.
The biggest plane it can accommodate is a 19-seat twin-propellor. In Antigua I took my seat, within touching distance of the pilot. Touchdown in Montserrat was rough, braking instant. The pilot had very little runway— 600 metres. The woman next to me clasped her hands and closed her eyes in prayer.
As we prepared to leave Montserrat, the 19-seater had been replaced by an eight-seater. The pilot ordered my broadcast equipment Peli case off the plane.
“Every kilo counts”, he told me. “We have a short distance to get this up and if we don’t...”
“We go into the sea?” I asked him softly.
“No”, he said, “we slam into another hill”.
I was cool with the luggage delay.