A time for transformation in T&T

Address by National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) political leader Kwasi Mutema at a commemorative service in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Trinidad and Tobago Black Power Revolution. The 9 a.m. service took place at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain, on Ash Wednesday.
“Fifty years ago, 50 years later remains a beautiful moment in our history. To applause.
February 26 is one of the most significant days in the history of Trinidad and Tobago and the world. On that fateful day, the entry into the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception by the leaders of NJAC and the people was one of the most significant moments in the history of the revolution.
Because that single moment sparked a series of events which led to a significant transformation, not just for the Catholic Church but the spiritual order and the religious landscape of the Caribbean.
It brought wide changes throughout the Church because it was felt the Church was on the wrong side of justice. It felt the Church was elitist at the time, and it felt as the church was not practising what it preached.
Because it was Matthew 25 in the Bible that said whatever you do to the least of my brothers you do unto me. So, it means therefore to serve you have to pay attention to serve particularly the needs of the poor, the dispossessed, the vulnerable; and it felt that was absent.
And the Church faced criticisms from NJAC and the people at that time. But what to me is admirable, and I have to congratulate the Catholic Church on their response, because in the face of that criticism the Church listened, and they went further than that to make drastic changes to their institution.
And this is a lesson for all of us. That too many times most of us do not deal well with criticism. We tend to respond to criticism, not recognising that criticism heals the spirit and egotism destroys the soul.
Therefore, we need to embrace criticism when we are faced with it... And brothers and sisters, whatever transformation we need to do. That’s why I congratulate the Church for their response.
But further to that, 1970 was much more. The revolution was much more. The Black Power Revolution of 1970 was very much about the power of love.
The revolution taught us to love ourselves: where we no longer, particularly the black people, no longer saw ourselves as inferior, no longer saw ourselves in a negative light and be ashamed of ourselves of being black.
We were able to move then with that pride and dignity as a people, as human beings. The revolution taught us love for our fellow man. Because during that period, our people addressed each other as brother and sister. Still hear it today.
It was during that period people were encouraged to address each other as brother and sister. And I think we need more of that today. Because if I see you as a brother, if I see you as a sister, I would not want to hurt you.
The revolution taught us of love for country, in that our people were made to see ourselves not just as citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, but patriots of our land. We were prepared to die for our country... how many of us understand their sacrifice? Do we condemn them? Or do we empathise?
The revolution taught us to love God in that the way to see God, through the divinity of God, recognising that each of us is made in the image and likeness, and to see God in every face. In some way we would be able to afford that unity amongst ourselves, not seeing race...
The revolution was an effort to create a new spirit, a new society, so people can live in true happiness with love, in unity, to build a great nation. Yes, we have fallen short, a lot, but we have come a long way. We still have impacts for what we achieve and what we have gained.
At the same time, in recognising that, we have a very long way to go. The Archbishop spoke of the unfinished revolution; he’s very right. I say at this time we need to re-examine 1970 through a new lens.
A lot of our lives have been affected by so many misconceptions, so many distortions, so many... along the way. We need to pause. We need to put on a new lens and re-examine what’s it all about, what the lessons that would have come from that period that can assist us today in creating a new vision for the future for our country. Because let us talk to ourselves about it.
There are many important issues that were raised 50 years ago that are still alive today. There are many problems that were there 50 years ago that still exist today. And there are many solutions that were given that were once by the National Joint Action Committee that are still relevant today. To applause.
There is a time for frank, truthful, open discussions amongst ourselves, particularly where this issue of Trinidad and Tobago Black Power Revolution is concerned, so that we would not miss a mark going forward. That we can... and unite in one mind, one voice, one vision, one aim in moving forward as a people.
God bless our nation.”
• Author Kwasi Mutema is the political leader of NJAC.