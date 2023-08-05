A validating judgment

The most recent judgment of the Court of Appeal (CA) has unquestionably, in my respectful opinion, validated my decision as then-minister of finance on behalf of the government of T&T (GORTT) to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on January 31, 2009, with Lawrence Duprey on behalf of CLF.
The MOU, and its breach, form the very foundation on which the High Court, and now the CA, hold as invalid the February 3, 2009, CLICO Energy Purchase and Sale Agreement (PSA) by Duprey to Proman Holdings of its controlling shares in Proman, and further that the shares were sold to Proman at a gross undervalue.
(It is to be noted that the CA overturned the trial judge’s decision that there was no fraud in Proman’s participation in the sale of the shares).
By way of background, Switzerland-based Proman Holdings is the second largest global methanol producer and a global leader in the production of fertilisers, including nitrogen, urea and ammonia. Process Energy Trinidad Ltd (PETL), formerly CLICO Energy, derives its income from dividends from its shareholding in Proman.
The rationale for the assertion that the MOU was crucial to the setting-aside of the PSA is to be found in the CA’s judgment. As the CA highlighted, Clause 11 (c) of the MOU provides that all assets of CLF are to be disclosed to GORTT and GORTT’S agreement to their disposal, a prerequisite.
The MOU according to the CA, quoting with approval, the decision of the High Court “placed severe restrictions on Duprey’s ability to dispose of CLF assets” and that “there is no doubt that prior to this requirement being inserted into the MOU, Duprey had free rein to transact as he saw fit”.
The CA further noted, inter alia, the following, that—
• publication of the MOU on January 31 ought to have put anyone on notice that the restructuring which the MOU spoke to would put third parties on notice regarding the sale of assets to third parties, particularly as Clauses 20 to 22 “instructed the Boards of CLF to cease any new inter-company transactions... and any disposal of assets without a schedule provided to GORTT for its prior approval”;
• Duprey himself acknowledged these restrictions in a letter dated February 5 to the Minster of Finance, writing that “CLF had given an undertaking to the Minister of Finance that any disposal of assets must receive the prior written consent of the Minister of Finance; and
• regarding the Company Secretary, Gita Sakal, it was obviously clear to Sakal on January 30 at 2.33 p.m. that as a result of the MOU, nothing could be disposed of or transferred.
One may recall, as recounted in the judgment, that the MOU was entered into against the backdrop of a global financial crisis which witnessed the demise of financial giants such as Lehman Brothers and, in one weekend, Bear Sterns; the collapse of commodity prices with ammonia trading at US$100 from a high of US$900 per metric ton; and the virtual free-fall of oil prices in a matter of months, from over US$100 to US$23 by January 2009.
Quoting from the High Court judgment, the CA pointed out the CLF group at the time held TT$101 billion in assets, or 76 per cent of the country’s GDP, placing the local economy in extreme jeopardy by the potential collapse of the CLF financial group.
Again, quoting from the High Court judgment, the CA continued, “As was emphasised by Nunez-Tesheira, the GORTT’s intervention was seen as crucial to the support of the financial system and therefore quick and decisive action had to be taken to prevent its collapse”.
Two weeks of the tense and anxious negotiations which followed the revelation of CLF’s position on January 13 by the Governor of the Central Bank, the less than transparent disclosure by CLF of its assets and their respective liabilities, complicated the ever-present fear of the dire financial situation hitting the media, resulting in the very real probability of a panic run by depositors and shareholders, in particular of CLICO and of Republic Bank.
I close by saying that it is unfortunate, to say the least, that the PNM-led government has seen it appropriate at every turn to indulge in unproven and absolutely false innuendo regarding my withdrawal of my funds from a private company, but has not seen it fit or right to acknowledge the critical role played by myself as a former PNM-appointed minister of finance in overseeing a financial crisis which has seen the collapse into sheer financial turmoil of many a developed nation.
The trust and confidence that the nation demonstrated in our ability to manage an unprecedented crisis and the critical role the MOU played in setting aside the PSA of immense national economic value should be loudly applauded.
I therefore again call upon the Prime Minster to release the Colman commission of enquiry report, particularly given that the pre-action publicity rationale asserted by the Prime Minister in 2016 holds little or no substance, the main actors in the CLF collapse having already been found liable to the tune of hundreds millions of dollars in our civil courts.
—Author Karen Tesheira is a former government minister.