Abandoning our commitments

On November 10, 2000, spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Kris Jankowski made the following statement in the Palais De France, at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland:
“Trinidad and Tobago on November 2, became the 140th country to sign the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees and its 1967 Protocol. Until now, Trinidad and Tobago has not instituted legal provisions for refugees to seek protection from persecution, but has handled requests for asylum on a case-by-case basis. Accession to the convention will assist the Government in determining refugee status and will help ensure that refugees in need of protection are treated according to international standards.”
In a story on its website which accompanies the promotion of a short documentary film made by two Venezuelan youth pursuing such protection in T&T in March 2019, Maria Martinez writes from New York on the operations of the UNHCR in this country. She says the agency “operates in T&T at the request of the national government, in supporting the country’s asylum interpretation and representing a safeguard against forced return”.
You would not know any of this, however, judging only by some of official statements which continue to be made by representatives of the people, in what can easily be described as official abandonment of the obligations we thereby assumed.
Two decades after the Government voluntarily, with its sovereign will, signed on to this international convention, a member of Cabinet is telling us, and the world, that “a mere receipt issued to a migrant by the UNHCR will not trump T&T law”, and further that “Trinidad and Tobago has no domestic legislation to allow anyone refugee status”.
Part of the UNHCR’s mandate involves “promoting accession to, and implementation of refugee convention and laws; ensuring that refugees are treated in accordance with internationally recognised legal standards; ensuring that refugees are granted asylum and are not forcibly returned to the countries from which they fled; promoting appropriate procedures to determine whether or not a person is a refugee according to the 1951 Convention definition and for the other definitions found in regional conventions, and seeking durable solutions for refugees”.
It has been solidly established that the absence of local enabling legislation is not a bar to the obligations under the convention, to which we remain a State Party. It is as though we have walked away from those obligations, judging by the words and the actions of key people in Government. We either wish to be seen as being faithful to that which we have fully, voluntarily embraced, or we are not.
The Guardian of the 1951 convention and the 1967 Protocol says we are “expressly expected to co-operate with the UNHCR, in ensuring that the rights of refugees are respected and protected”. By our continued actions and associated contemptuous official pronouncements, we are refusing to abide by the rules we freely undertook to embrace.
In examining the case of India and the treatment of Rohingya refugees, Bill Frelick, the Regional Director for Refugees and Migrant Rights, has argued that even if India had not signed the convention, it “knows fully well that certain provisions of international law are customary, across all countries”. It is an article of general acceptance that “certain rules of international law are so important that no government can violate them, even if a treaty existed that would allow them to do so”.
But in Trinidad and Tobago today, you get the impression that the UNHCR is a rogue agency operating in cahoots with persons and interests to flout the laws of the country. By our independent action in accessing the 1967 protocol, however, Trinidad and Tobago elected to communicate with the UN Secretary General the laws and regulations which we wished to adopt, to “ensure the application of the protocol”. We simply have not done so, judging by this hollow insistence that there is no accompanying local legislation to give effect to our expressed ambitions on this matter.
To the extent that some persons who have entered the country under the conditions which allow them to apply for status as refugees or asylum seekers, articles in the convention call for the “co-operation of the national authorities with the UN”. These include the requirement for supervision of the application process. We are required to provide the UNHCR or any other designated UN agency with information and statistical data relevant to the condition of applicants and application of the protocol, among other provisions.
Responding to the official threats of legal action against nationals who may be found to be “assisting” persons entering the country “illegally”, activists challenging this notion have pointed to this counter. Section 40 of the Immigration Act dealing with Offences and Penalties, “does not expressly state that it is criminal for nationals to rent to migrants or refugees”.
If it wants out of these obligations on the whole, the Government has it within its power to invoke Articles 7 to 9, which speak to the tabling of “Reservations and Declarations,” and also “Denunciation” of the convention and its protocols.
But so long as we purport to adhere to its principles, we ought properly to “straighten up and fly right”, for our reputation’s sake.
• Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist