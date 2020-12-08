About other trailblazers

IN a welcome statement of her own pending candidacy for the top spot at the Tobago House of Assembly, the go-getting Ms Tracy Davidson-Celestine staked her claim for higher political recognition in an article published in this space on December 3.
The piece was written essentially around the fact that former US senator Kamala Harris is now on her way to being the first woman of colour to occupy the position of vice-president in the US. She honed in on the fact that Ms Harris’s father is a US citizen of Jamaican heritage and her mother an immigrant from India. She noted also that the link between the Caribbean and the US was there right from the beginning, with the Nevis-born Alexander Hamilton having been one of America’s Founding Fathers. “Such connections,” she said, “should be a source of pride and inspiration for all of us in the region—a reinforcement of the understanding that success and circumstance are not indivisibly linked, and that consistency, persistence and, above all, hard work are the true keys to success.”
She then picked up on the words, indeed the still expanding image on the international stage of another trailblazer, the current Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley. She quotes Ms Mottley as having declared that in the Caribbean “we tend to resist scale, which is to say that because we are small, we cannot grow”. Adding her own voice to the rejection of this perceived regional cultural trait, Ms Davidson-Celestine declares for us she, too, in rejecting such thinking, views the victory of Ms Harris on the Biden presidential ticket as a sign that “such defeatism is mistaken”.
Looking around the world, she cited the coming into office of a woman prime minister in Sri Lanka, Indira Gandhi in India, Benazir Bhutto in Pakistan, Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand and Angela Merkel in Germany. She then noted the fact that here at home, “women have now occupied the two highest offices in the land”. This reference of course to former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, and the current Head of State, President Paula-Mae Weekes.
But the would-be chief secretary in the next THA might have found even more great mobilising and energising company with which to identify, and who by their examples in recent history could further energise her mission. The late Dame Mary Eugenia Charles was Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica in the early to mid-1980s. Braving great controversy and negative reaction, it was she who flew from an emergency meeting in Port of Spain to petition the then-US President Ronald Reagan for the assistance which saw a US-led invasion in Grenada, during the bloody internal collapse of People’s Revolutionary Government there in October 1983.
Not long before that, in an interview here in Port of Spain, she corrected my repeat of the widely-held description of her as the Caribbean iron-lady, our own Mrs Thatcher. “You should refer to her as the Eugenia Charles of England,” she retorted, “because I became Prime Minister before her.”
Then there was the inimitable “Sister P”, former Jamaican prime minister Portia Simpson Miller, who defied great odds to become that country’s first woman prime minister in 2006. When she sought a second term in 2007, there were particularly vicious radio campaigns against her, in which she was made to sound like a raving mad woman, with clever use of cut-and-paste bits of statements she had made in different settings. A female voice-over came in at the end, with advice to the effect that “Sister P, let’s face it, you not able with the prime minister thing”. She lost then, but came back roaring to win a second term in 2012.
Ms Davidson-Celestine’s candidacy, and indeed her role and function in the job should she secure it, could also benefit from her study of the life and work of the late Dame Nita Barrow, whose brother Errol Walton Barrow had been prime minster of Barbados, and who later became her country’s first woman governor general. She served in that capacity from June 1990 until her death at age 79, in December 1995.
A revealing portrait of the “Dame” by academic powerhouse Professor Eudine Barriteau should be useful material for Ms Davidson-Celestine. Prof Barriteau has also written a biography of Ms Charles, titled Enjoying Power, Eugenia Charles and Political Leadership in the Caribbean. Dominica-born Washington DC resident attorney and political activist Gabriel Christian also published The Life and Times of Mary Eugenia Charles. And there was Janet Jagan, who followed her husband, the late Dr Cheddi Jagan, becoming president of Guyana in 1977, almost a year after he died in office.
She would find even more varied trailblazers in Prof Rhoda Reddock’s Women, Labour and Politics in Trinidad and Tobago, published in 1994.
As a point to also note here and now is that Ms Davidson-Celestine was this country’s ambassador to Costa Rica, where she may have attended an international conference on the environment in March 2018. A document from that conference is named the Escazu Declaration, after the city where it was finalised. The Association of Civil Society Organisations of Trinidad and Tobago has been petitioning the Government to sign the declaration, with no success to date. With the environment assuming such a large footprint in the Tobago consciousness, Ms Davidson-Celestine might feel encouraged to engage discussions on the issue.
• Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist