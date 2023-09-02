In his Independence Day speech in 1962, our first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams, said our first responsibility as a country was the protection and promotion of our democracy. Many years later, in 2009, the Honourable Chief Justice, then a High Court judge, presented a paper at the 16th Commonwealth Law Conference on the issue of access to justice and its role in a democracy.
The Chief Justice made the compelling argument that the preamble of our Constitution asserts the belief of our people in a democratic society in which all persons may, to the extent of their capacity, play some part in the institutions of the national life and thus develop and maintain due respect for lawfully constituted authority. He recognised in 2009 that court proceedings and procedures appeared to be evolving in a way that implicitly recognised access to justice as a right in itself.
Can we say that the extended closure of several courthouses and the shutting-down or geographical relocation of others have not impacted our access to justice?
In the second half of 2023, remote hearings continue for most courts. Going virtual during the pandemic brought certain benefits to those of us who work or live in an area where Wi-Fi access is reasonably good. Electronic filing, as far as lawyers are concerned, is a lot easier and an environmentally positive step. We have come some distance from the early hearings.
For example, in one case in which I was involved at the start of such hearings, the screen showed a tech-challenged prosecution witness, sitting companionably in a bar setting with the police officer who was assisting him. One headphone was in the witness’ ear, and the other headphone was in the officer’s.
Despite improvements, however, general problems persist and cause delay. Wi-Fi services remain inconsistent and indeed still nonexistent in some parts of Trinidad and Tobago. I can say in almost all hearings in which I have participated we have experienced delays because the Wi-Fi dropped for an attorney, a litigant, the court or court staff.
Electricity outages affect the use of Wi-Fi. Many cases require one or more parties to turn off their video while a witness is testifying so that the witness may be seen and heard to an acceptable level. These matters not only affect the quality of justice received by litigants, but one would imagine litigants may themselves feel short-changed. Technical problems necessarily impact upon the quality of the record of the hearing. In some instances, particularly if a judicial officer is using a virtual background, he or she may be barely visible.
There are other issues which persist. Attendance of litigants on a cellphone cannot be best practice. Ours does not appear to be the kind of high-quality system such as the ones which some arbitral courts in developed countries have, which allow participants the opportunity to improve the image on screen and so on.
Prisoners on remand sit on chairs some distance from the screen and sometimes it appears that they may not be able to hear properly (they are in an enclosed room with a working prison on the outside) and they are certainly not seen clearly.
There is a hierarchy of access. Unlike in person courts, where each judicial officer has an allocated work space, on our electronic platform, if you are a district court judge (magistrate) your schedule is determined in terms of virtual accessibility, by the schedule of judges of the High Court. You may find yourself only having access after 2 p.m. on a given day to do or to continue a matter.
The virtual access centres for witnesses are not geographically widely spread, and some of the spaces are quite small. In one case, an important police witness in a capital case who suffered from claustrophobia had to be allowed to testify with the door open and had to be given breaks during his testimony. In another instance, the witness in the adjoining room could be heard. There is also nothing preventing a witness from taking a concealed phone or notes into these rooms. These are matters which impact upon the fairness of a hearing.
Respect for judicial officers and the system as a whole is on the decline. You can see it on the face of a police officer sitting in a vehicle glaring into the camera at the court, in attorneys (some of whom have not yet had the experience to appear in person before a court), who use slang or speak in an overly informal and even disrespectful manner to the court and to their colleagues. It is impossible for a judicial officer to effectively regulate conduct in a virtual courtroom, and this diminishes respect for the system.
Perhaps one of the considerations in determining whether this inability of access to court facilities is serving us is to look at the backlog. In the Port of Spain District and Traffic Court one judicial officer referred to an allocation of over 4,000 cases for that court; another is giving trial dates in 2025.
Another consideration is public and media accessibility to hearings, which is now minimal. Does this impact upon judicial transparency and accountability?
While virtual hearings will continue to be a part of the dispensation of justice, they cannot be a replacement. Too much will be lost. It will be interesting to see whether any independent body, after consultation with significant stakeholders, can produce a study on the impact which such exclusive hearings have on the rule of law and our democracy.
—Author Sophia Chote is a senior counsel