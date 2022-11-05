Martin Daly____Use

Senior Counsel: Martin Daly

Murder, murder everywhere, but certain elites continued blindly to cling to the status quo and sections of the business community uttered platitudes.

Then, as the murder count soared past 500 with a multiplicity of murders, the Government finally “did” something. That something was a whole-day meeting with the heads of law enforcement. Sadly, this meeting seemed nothing more than accountability gymnastics.

The blurb about the meeting, which accompanied the obligatory photo-op, contained a reported “understanding” from the Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds, that “there is public fear and trauma over the “crime crisis” and its implications on tourism, investments and international opinion”. Hallelujah! He is getting there slowly, and very painfully for us. He had previously been reported in February as stating: “My duty is not to ensure that people feel safe and secure.”

The minister also reportedly spoke of “the gun crisis”, but did he utter one word about what urgent action the Government now intended to take concerning the operations of the ports under its control, and through which the guns have been regularly passing? Those defective port operations are one of the signal failures of the Government, which cannot be excused by the worn-out spin of digging at the police “with whom we cannot interfere” and of “we are about policies”.

That spin was used again last week. It was reported in this newspaper that Minister Hinds said “the Government has ‘policy positions’ that it shared with the top cop and his team and also enquired what the TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) needed to enhance their capacity in the crime fight”.

Commentators frequently ask about policy positions and try to be heard above the roar of personal attacks and what one commentator, albeit in a different context, described as “using racially infused aids in the political arena”.

I have frequently lamented there is nothing on offer by way of socio-economic reform, which might build greater equality of opportunity and objective justice, as well as diminish the prevalence of contact and corruption. The Prime Minister now explicitly accepts that “the murders are the end of all kinds of socio-economic conditions which this Government has been responding to”. (Newsday, November 2.)

What is the Government’s response? What is the policy to treat with the socio-economic degradation of many communities? What are the “family services” available for at-risk youth, who are reduced to gun fodder—that is, a bunch of potential “soldiers” expendable in gang activity?

I ask again why is the Watkins report on Community Recovery still being kept secret? That committee’s appointment was announced when the 2020 general election was close. The announcement followed a serious incident of community unrest triggered by a police-involved killing of three persons in Morvant in July 2020.

Meanwhile my pro-bono client, Thema Williams, finally got paid her damages owed by the Gymnastics Federation, which the court awarded her in 2018. This was achieved through the public spiritedness of the lawyers who appeared for her in the recent enforcement proceedings at my request. The Gymnastics Federation again opposed her claim and again failed. The Federation then turned around and made unconvincing statements of admiration for Thema.

The moral bankruptcy of the relationship between governments and organisations that they fund are a cause for concern. The current Minister of Sport had dismissed Thema’s litigation as a private matter. Mere days after the court awarded damages to Thema, the minister took part in a photo-op presenting cheques totalling $899,736.65 to 15 sporting bodies, one being the Gymnastics Federation which had treated Thema with toxic bias.

The Federation, which hurt Thema and angered the country, continued to receive subventions from the Government regardless of its established bias and unpaid debt to Thema. Were those subventions used to fund trips abroad for the Federation officials?

In the recent enforcement proceedings, the court made reference to a trip for the Federation’s vice-president to Turkey scheduled for next month. Instead of now saying the Federation loves Thema and trying to look nice, Mr Christopher George, the president, should disclose what trips abroad members of the executive have made on subvention/donor dollars during the four years since the judgment on liability was given.

End to a costly CCTV mess

End to a costly CCTV mess

With the population reeling under crime, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last week told a gathering of the ruling People’s National Movement that the Government had just spent $80 million to purchase 2,500 CCTV cameras. He said the installation was being rolled out and the system was to be expanded by another 2,500 cameras. Since then, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has said installation could be completed within a year.

Accountability gymnastics

Accountability gymnastics

Out of the cane fields of Tacarigua

Out of the cane fields of Tacarigua

Part VI

On June 27 I received the following e-mail from Margaret Heath, a relative of William Hardin Burnley (WHB). It read: “I thought you might be interested to know that my brother, as executor of my mother’s estate, has just informed me he has consigned a trunkful of extensive family papers that belonged to William Burnley and his son, Frederick Burnley, to Paul Laidlow, Auctioneers, Carlisle, to be included in their sale of July 1st/2nd.”

This failing state

This failing state

I have said, “We may not be a failed state, but we are certainly heading there.” And four weeks ago, after Dr Keith Rowley claimed he had “done the job” as prime minister, I asked, “What job done? In every critical area of national life—the economy, society, the state—this country is teetering on the edge of disaster.”

Armed for war

Armed for war

Not surprisingly, the murder rate in this country, as it soars past anything we have ever experienced, is seen as the number one issue impacting the populace, the electorate, based partly on people’s genuine fear of having to face unimaginable violence, maybe death, riding not a pale horse, but actually some stolen Nissan Sunny, its occupants armed with heavy fire power, ready to rob or kill some law-abiding citizen who worked hard for the few dollars he or she has.

Hell, the bandits by choice and murderers by chance reason it’s far easier to rob than to work.

Does my US visa need to be valid for 6 months in order to travel?

Dear US Consul,

My visa expires in February 2023. However, I would like to visit family in California for Christmas. If I apply to renew it now, can I continue to use my current visa until I’m issued a new one, or does my visa need to be valid for at least six months?

Sincerely,

Visa Applicant

Dear Visa Applicant,

Thank you for your question. We strongly recommend everyone keep current their tourist/business visas (B1/B2). You may apply for a new visa at any time before or after your visa expires. Applicants can travel with their valid visas while the application for a new visa is pending.