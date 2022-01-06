Addressing obesity

The new year is just one week old, but already the pace of events is enough to make anyone dizzy.

Against the background of the relentless Covid-19 pandemic of illness and death, the public has been hit by one price increase after another. Flour and its derivative products, including bread, doubles and some biscuits, milk and beer are among the products subjected to price hikes. Add to that cement, steel, electricals and other construction materials which have been steadily on the rise over the past year, and one gets an idea of the pummelling that consumers are taking.