In recent times I have found myself being in awe of the aesthetic environments of some foreign places. In an article I wrote in this newspaper a year ago I made mention of a decline in this country. One egregious example of this to which I called attention was the very quiet phenomenon of the creation of a second La Basse, in Claxton Bay, the signature being corbeaux in the sky, and smoke.
This used to be pristine countryside, and here in the 21st century we have seen fit to do there, what the city business people did to Sea Lots in the creation of Port of Spain - dump and burn all of the garbage from their enterprises on the outskirts of the city. They still do it, and others have joined in.
When the queen died we saw the countryside of Scotland, Ireland and Wales, all well laid out, trees, parks, gardens. The Tour de France just ended, and every year we see cyclists hurtling through the French countryside, and are taken by the visual spectacle of well laid-out hamlets, farms, and mountain-sides.
The other day I was coming down the Lady Young Road into Port of Spain, and as I approached the Belmont/Gonzales section of the City I looked over, and could see much of the city, and so much of it seemed neglected. There are areas of Port of Spain I knew as a child, when my mother kept me next to her stall in the George Street market, and all of that now bears the mark of time. Decay, as merchants have gone about their business making a dollar, closing their eyes and holding their noses, on Frederick, George and Charlotte streets.
Cities are special places. Tourists go to countries and head for the city, for culture, and for visual and aural spectacle. We have a prison with a 25-foot wall, basically a medieval dungeon, on our most important street in the country, Frederick Street, one hundred yards away from the lovely spectacle of St Mary’s College, a pleasing architectural structure.
Can we not see the incongruity, the ugliness, of this jail on the main street in our country? Why have we not bulldozed this to the ground, to be replaced by structures with more edifying purpose, away from the city. Same for Golden Grove.
Carrera should be set aside for all prisoners.
They are now selling shoes in the Red House building. So much for our sense of aesthetic and history. The Parliament meets in a high-rise overlooking the La Basse.
If we move from the city outwards we see that so much of what is around us has been thrown together, or has been left to ruin. You drive in to Port of Spain, and you must look onto East Port of Spain, John John, and Laventille, and there is an assault on aesthetic sensibilities. No government has invested in urban renewal or a project that gentrifies the cradle of the steelband.
We don’t care. No agency in this country has the task of beautifying the place. That beauty can begin by the way in which highways and roadways are built and kept. I think that the overpass at Nestle’s junction is a highpoint of our built environment.
There is this wonderful sweep linking the Churchill-Roosevelt to the Uriah Butler. But then the whole complex is not maintained, and now we have near Bamboo a parking lot for trailers, that just hang out under the bridge. And there is no bridge maintenance.
The other day I wrote in this paper about a harrowing journey I took on the Cumuto Road. In this case the countryside itself is pleasing, but the roads and bridges are from another century. But I am finding more lately, that the Butler Highway, our most important road, arguably, is harrowing, and aesthetically unpleasing. The swamps that used to grace the road are gone, and I think that at night that road is life-threatening. The Butler itself is in hopeless disrepair.
Highways and roadways should be safe, pleasing to the eye, and well lit.
When the NAR won the elections in 1986, the euphoria of their victory caused Robinson to declare a day of National housekeeping. The whole country mobilised, and every canal, every river, every swamp, every makeshift la Basse was descended upon by citizens and cleaned up.
The country is in desperate need of the spirit of 1986.
When I went back to the campus at University of Minnesota five years or so after I had left there to come home, I found that the horizon had changed, the stadium downtown had been demolished and replaced with a new structure. And there was now rail service from the airport directly onto the campus. What would people there think if there were to be a La Basse greeting you as you entered the city of Minneapolis?
We are like a battered victim, accustomed to punishment. We have able-bodied citizens in uniform pretending to work each day, where across the whole country, beginning with the surface of the roads on which we must drive, our beaches, the stock of housing we see from the Beetham and the Lady Young, on and on, there is need for massive, transformative, island cleaning and refurbishing. Work that will instil pride in those who do it, and in citizens more generally.