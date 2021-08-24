Afghan and Cuban people

A retired US congressman told CNN’s Don Lemon Monday night that the people of Afghanistan hate the Taliban more than anyone in the US does. The Taliban knows that, and they are working against such deeply held animosities.
The scenes which continued, and have intensified before the eyes of the world since the takeover on August 15, more than confirm the depth of bravery and resolution, scorn and rejection inherent in that ongoing theatre of conflict.
Who in charge could sit easily and watch thousands, tens of thousands of their own citizens scramble over one another unrelentingly for a week and more, desperate to escape what they see as a coming hell, if they should remain. Parents are handing over their newborn babies to strangers, over walls at the besieged Hamid Karzai International Airport. “Work, education, political participation are our right.” So read the words on one placard upfront in a protest demonstration held by women in Kabul within 48 hours of the Taliban occupation of the Presidential Palace.
The Afghan dust had not yet settled on the assurances from Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, about respecting basic human rights, before gangs of his own adherents and other zealous extremists launched their own brands of conformist tactics on those they felt needed to fall in line.
Mujahid was speaking face to face with reporters, several of whom said that after years of clandestine interactions, they wondered whether he really existed, and what he looked like. He had promised that the Islamic Republic would “forgive all those who worked with and for the US and the western coalition in the 20-year war against them. He said women’s rights would be respected, “according to sharia law”. A great deal of the questions he faced had to do with the deeply held fears of a return to the six-year period from 1996 to 2001, when under their rule, the woman’s place was in the home. Girls could only go to primary school. He was singing a different song, but there was no reception, either by the women in front of him, or those in the society at large. As he was speaking, TV cameras were showing the white painting over the glass show windows outside beauty parlours in Kabul. Two days or so later, gallant, defiant Afghans were in the streets celebrating their country’s independence, carrying aloft a long banner made in the image of the country’s national flag. They were demonstrating their rejection of the white flag hoisted by the Taliban.
Dominating the international news cycles over these past ten days, the story of the Taliban’s return is evocative of Malalai Joya’s story. She is the Afghan woman who at 23 became a member of her country’s parliament and had to fight to demand the respect of a majority of the men in that chamber. This was after the Taliban’s first hold of the country’s levers of power.
In Raising my Voice (2009), she said television, movies and “many other things” were banned under the Taliban. Even having books other than the Qur’an in your house became dangerous, especially if they contained pictures of human beings, she said. The Taliban sent bands of men around to enforce their rules, “and if we saw them around or thought they might be coming to do a search, we would hide our books and our notes”. One time, she said, she burned two notebooks full of memories, for fear that they might find them.
Forget the “western powers”, if you will, but how do we even begin to express solidarity for those who defy totalitarianism and its associated torments? We have a duty to consider.
Similarly, for those who speak in the name of the Cuban people. They call for the lifting of the “illegal” international blockade. But they say nothing about the stifled voices among the people there, who call for the right to free speech, the right to form political parties of their choice, and to participate in elections, among other things which we take for granted. They don’t get to be counted by many in the “progressive” forces in our midst. Brave Cubans speak out against what they term 62 years of oppression and injustice. The Catholic News broke a story on August 8, of the call by the Christian Liberation Movement for the authorities in Havana to hold general elections. They also call for the release of political prisoners, the annulment of what they term “repressive laws against freedom”, recognition of economic rights of free enterprise for Cubans, and recognition of each Cuban’s (inside and outside the island) right to vote and to be elected.
This organisation was formed in 1988 by a Cuban patriot named Osvaldo Paya Sardinas, as a means towards achieving “peaceful, democratic reform” in his country. He was said to have been killed in a vehicular accident in 2012 “under controversial circumstances”.
Freedom fighters such as these also deserve our collective attention.
—Andy Johnson is a
veteran journalist