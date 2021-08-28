Afghan drama unfolds

The US departure from Afghanistan is obviously poorly planned, “appalling and inexplicable”.
Last Thursday, “the darkest day of Joe Biden’s eight month-old presidency”, a terrorist attack killed almost 100 Afghans and 13 US marines at Kabul airport where thousands were gathered to get out of Afghanistan.
For 20 years, America spent trillions to stabilise that country and prevent it becoming a base for radical Islamist movements like ISIS and Al-Qaeda. The effort failed on both counts. It was time to leave. Biden maintains if he had rejected the peace deal Donald Trump signed with the Taliban, he would have trapped America once again in an escalating conflict.
“How many more generations of America’s daughters and sons would you have me send to fight Afghanistan’s civil war?” he asks, poignantly. Analysts say it is a question President Lyndon Johnson should have asked in 1964 instead of prolonging America’s agony in Vietnam. Biden says his decision is validated by Afghan leaders who “fled” and Afghan security forces that did not fight: “American troops should not be fighting and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves.”
Will a Taliban government endure? It is felt they have no idea how to govern the modern country Afghanistan has become. There is also little money. A UN report says the main sources of Taliban financing are “criminal activities like drug trafficking, opium poppy production, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and tax collection in Taliban-controlled areas”. Hardly adequate to run a nation!
Indeed, Afghanistan faces “dire” financial straits. Its US$9 billion in foreign reserves, held outside the country, have been frozen; the US has blocked access to reserves held in American banks; and both the World Bank and the IMF have suspended the country’s access to resources, including $440 million in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDRs).
The Afghan people also pose significant challenges for the Taliban. Seventy per cent of its youthful population are under 25 and know little about the Taliban. Will they easily give up freedoms they enjoyed for 20 years? There is also great plurality, “a mosaic of many different languages, cultures, ethnicities and approaches to Islam—Sunni, Sufi and Shiite”. The national anthem acknowledges 14 ethnic groups—Pashtuns, Tajiks, Hazaras, Uzbeks, Balochis, Turkmens, Nooristanis and seven others. Is such diversity manageable?
Three-times Pulitzer Prize winner Thomas L Friedman, of The New York Times, reminds us of a saying tribes have in that part of the world: “Me and my brother against my cousin, but me and my brother and my cousin against the outsider.” Americans were the outsider, and the Taliban, though just one element in the mosaic—Pashtun Sunni Islamism—were always able to find “plenty of passive and active cousins” for getting the outsider out. But now, says Friedman, “the Taliban and their brothers will have to deal with all their cousins inside—from those 14 different ethnicities—and that will be a different story”.
Already age-old tensions are stirring between Sunni Pashtuns and Shia Hazaras. And terrorist groups are back. The ISIS-K, responsible for the Kabul Airport terrorist attack, will rival the Taliban for control of the country; and hundreds of Al-Qaeda members also already live in areas under Taliban control.
Afghanistan could explode, breaking up into different regions, exporting refugees and instability to neighbours, particularly Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran. Many in Pakistan already fear further radicalisation in their society as the Pakistani Taliban could now capitalise. Shia Iran is augmenting its military presence along its eastern border with Afghanistan where Sunni terrorist organisations are already problematic for Tehran which, as the declared protector of Shias, would be drawn into any fratricidal war between Sunni and Shia in Afghanistan.
Russia is even more alert now regarding problems with militant Islam in its autonomous Muslim republics of the North Caucasus where the Muslim population is increasing rapidly from an influx of immigrants from an unstable, predominantly Muslim Central Asia which will now experience further destabilisation from Islamic extremism.
In China, the Taliban could inspire the Uyghur Muslims in the northern province of Xinjiang which borders with Afghanistan. China will also no longer enjoy the security provided by American troops to exploit Afghan fields for the vast mineral resources that Beijing needs. Chinese nationals have already been killed in recent attacks by the Pakistani Taliban.
Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin are already discussing cooperation to prevent security risks from “spilling out” of Afghanistan into their laps. Joe Biden would have at least one cause to smile in these harrowing days. He would certainly have foreseen the problems for certain autocracies when he decided to withdraw American troops.
At the time of writing, the evacuation is not complete. But Biden would be fixated on the future. Friedman reminds us when big events take place, the really important things happen not the morning after, but later, “the morning after the morning after, when the full weight of history and the merciless balances of power assert themselves”.
The Afghan drama will inexorably unfold.