ON Sunday, the President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani fled the country as Taliban fighters entered the capital Kabul.
Once the US began withdrawing its armed forces after a 20-year presence, the resurgent Taliban moved quickly, easily seizing one provincial capital after another. Kabul was the last place standing.
Afghanistan’s expensively and extensively trained security forces fled so quickly in their armoured cars and trucks that they overtook panicked civilians on the road. It was a terrible, tragic, real-life pastiche of a Looney Tunes cartoon chase.
In next-door Iran 42 years earlier, a leader who’d lost control also fled. The Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, was pushed out of power by bloody demonstrations against decades of corrupt, undemocratic and autocratic royal rule; and famously flew his Boeing 727 himself as he left Iran for good. That cleared the way for religious leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to return from exile and effectively take power.
On a visit to Iran in 2008, Sara described to me what Tehran felt like in the last months of the Shah. Iran, to borrow a phrase from another friend, had been “west-toxified”. Many of its cultural identifiers were western – typically American or French – and the Shah and his glamorous wife Empress Farah symbolised that with their high-society, glossy magazine lifestyle. The forces against the Shah were a mix of anti-monarchy, religious, nationalist and popular.
A few months before Khomeini’s return, Sara, then a university student, had gone to a public protest against the king’s rule. She never forgot a protest organiser yelling at her to go to the women’s section in the crowd. That separation had never happened before. And the display of aggressive power left her cold. The revolution lost her at that moment.
Khomeini’s legacy remains long after his death. Iranians vote for a president, but the clergy sits above all. The Ayatollah is the Supreme Leader. Some laws were repressive. For example, women were not allowed to be judges. Homosexuality was punishable by flogging, and death in some cases. Personal freedoms – including expression and assembly – were curtailed. Intolerance of dissent saw opponents jailed and even killed.
Twenty-nine years after the revolution, Iranians I met told me that things felt less constrained than during Khomeiniism. Monitors for the state still reported unapproved liaisons between young people – surveillance they circumvented with ease. The monitors would also report women who didn’t cover their heads. My women friends always took care to wear properly-wrapped hijabs and abayas in public, but I did see young women who wore their hijabs like neck scarves in public. They couldn’t do that in previous years. Alcohol consumption is banned, but it was an open secret that many homes had stocks. Many a tumbler of Scotch was enjoyed in private after dinner.
On Fridays, the muezzin sounded its beautiful notes – soul-stirring even for non-Muslims like me – calling the faithful to prayer. Christianity and Judaism were recognised, but had limited room to operate. Bahais continued to be discriminated against by the state. Political, academic and journalistic freedoms were never robust (not under the Shah either), and Iran has regressed even more in these areas.
The Taliban ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, and their laws were even tougher. That’s one way in which Afghanistan and Iran are different, but the two have much in common – a border, linguistic and ethnic ties in their respective west and east, and partially shared history. So while Iran’s social backdrop may not exactly duplicate its neighbour’s, it does put its religion-driven revolution into context.
Afghan women under Taliban rule were worse off than their Iranian sisters. The Taliban’s track record on women’s participation in society is dire. Anisa Shaheed, a BBC journalist in Afghanistan, tried recently to interview a Taliban commander. He told her that he’d rather not talk with a woman, and she should stand down and let her cameraman do the interview instead.
Malala Yousafzai (who visited Trinidad seven years ago) has become a global symbol of girls’ right to education. She was shot by a member of the Pakistan Taliban for criticising their ban on schooling for girls in the part of the country they controlled. She was 15 at the time. Her graduation from University of Oxford last year is more than a personal achievement.
Afghan women fear that they now won’t be able to go to school or work. Already, in some areas, women haven’t ventured outdoors since the militants took over. Pashtana Durrani, who runs a non-profit NGO for women and girls’ education, is looking at developing a schooling app for girls. A Taliban spokesman gave assurances on Sunday that they’ll continue to have educational and professional opportunities, as long as they wear a hijab.
The swiftness of the militant takeover has rattled US president Joe Biden. He’s in his seventh month in office, and can’t be held responsible for the 20-year accrual. Accounting varies, but according to BBC, the cost of war to 2020 was US$1 trillion. One hundred and seventeen thousand people died on all sides. His predecessor drew up the exit plan, but he owns the execution. It will tarnish his legacy.
Biden wanted to be the president who finally brought the troops home, and the argument for doing so is sound. If anything, the startlingly swift turn of events demonstrated that if two decades weren’t enough for the US and NATO to help bring about even modest operational effectiveness in the country’s institutions, no amount of extra time would be.
