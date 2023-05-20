Africa’s best resource

Africa has experienced much change over the last decade. In a 2014 column, “Africa’s opportunity”, I found “such optimism” on the continent. I said, “Most countries are at peace, children are attending school in record numbers, the AIDS pandemic has been tamed and people are living longer. Economies across sub-Saharan Africa are ‘humming’, with average GDP growth of over six per cent, fuelled by increased export earnings and growing consumer demand.”
Indeed, since 2000, trade between sub-Saharan Africa and the world had increased by 200 per cent with exports over US$400 billion annually, mainly from oil, natural gas, precious metals and diamonds and also in manufacturing where output doubled. The most critical factor was flourishing democracy, bringing the people into governance with two-thirds of African countries considered “free” or “partly free” by international monitor Freedom House.
And the progress was percolating to the people. Around 225 million people moved from poverty to lower middle class since the turn of the century, creating a flourishing consumer market: enormous shopping malls, more cars, and cellphones everywhere. We also had Africa’s instrument to become a global economic powerhouse, its Continental Free Trade Area, a unified market of 1.2 billion people, adopted in Kigali in 2018. I asked, “Is this Africa’s century?”
Sadly, Covid came in 2020, pushing the region into its first recession in 25 years. Worse, pandemic lockdowns and restrictions propelled the present decline in democracy, “providing further pretext for postponing elections in Somalia and Ethiopia, muzzling opposition figures in Uganda and Tanzania, and imposing restrictions on media across the continent”, says the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).
We saw an African “epidemic of coups”, six since August 2020: Mali (two), Chad, Guinea, Sudan and Burkina Faso. Last year, CFR reported “more Africans live under fully or partially authoritarian states today than in the last two decades”. In its 2021 report, Freedom House rated only eight countries in sub-Saharan Africa as free. Tragic. My column in 2022 was inevitably titled “What’s happening, Africa?”
But Africans, the people, want democracy! The Afrobarometer survey in 34 countries between 1999 and 2021 reveals 70 per cent of citizens prefer democracy to any other form of government. As most governments across the continent become more authoritarian, Africans will be increasingly alienated from their governance. Political instability will result, producing severe violence, already seen in Ethiopia, Mozambique and Nigeria.
Of course, decline of African democracy is of absolutely no concern to China, now leading power on the continent, the largest source of investments and loans, lending more than US$86 billion to African countries since 2000. “Beijing has increased control of African commodities through strategic investment in oilfields, mines and production facilities, as well as through resource-backed loans that call for in-kind payments of commodities,” says a US report.
But most interestingly, while in 2005, under the “heavily indebted poor countries” (HIPC) initiative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), 30 African countries were freed from debilitating debt and pursued unprecedented economic growth, today 22 African countries including Kenya, Zambia, Angola, Ghana and Ethiopia, owe China US$140 billion, facing deep debt distress under the weight of loans from what an Associated Press analysis on Friday called “the world’s biggest and most unforgiving government lender, China”. Many feel this is China’s debt trap at work—a strategy by Beijing to make Africa China’s “second continent”.
Then there is Russia, Africa’s major supplier of arms, having military agreements with over 20 African countries, including Angola, Nigeria, Sudan and South Africa. Moscow never builds a bridge but its mercenaries fight in some of the continent’s most intractable conflicts, like in the Central African Republic against a rebel group that has long destabilised the country, leaving tens of thousands dead since 2012
In return, Russian mercenaries control the country’s large gold and diamond mines and timber interests, and bestride the nation, stealing and threatening, given total impunity by a compliant government. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says they “undermine good governance, rob countries of mineral wealth and violate human rights” on the continent.
The US has been slow to move. President Obama’s African initiatives fizzed out and Donald Trump completely ignored the continent.
Last December President Joe Biden convened a US-Africa Leaders’ Summit “to build on our shared values”, announcing US$15 billion in new business deals. We have also seen high level US visits, first by Blinken on security issues and last month by vice-president Kamala Harris, who announced hundreds of millions in aid and investment for Africa. Biden himself is expected to visit later this year as the US “deepens its engagement with the continent”.
The competition is stiff. China is well-liked by Africans. A 2022 survey of 34 African countries by Afrobarometer found 63 per cent of respondents feel China had a positive influence, with 60 per cent saying the same of America.
But the survey also reveals far more countries place America, not China, as their preferred future model. In other words, as points out, “Africans appreciate China’s economic role but prefer democracy and freedom to authoritarianism.” The people are wise. They, their freedom and democracy constitute Africa’s best resource.
—Ralph Maraj