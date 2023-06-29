African arrivals

The other day, my colleague Reginald Dumas and his relatives Mervyn O’Neil and Dr Ryan Allard shared with members of our blog that their clan in Tobago was commemorating the 200th birthday of their ancestor Norman McNeil, who was born a slave on the island on July 3, 1821. He had distinguished himself by becoming an educator of emancipated slaves, a headmaster.
In her article titled “Past Imperfect, Future Perfect? Reparations, Rehabilitation, Reconciliation”, published in 2018 in the Journal of African American History, Prof Verene Shepherd of Mona began thus, “I start this article by acknowledging Alexander Mighty, my great-great-grandfather, who was born into slavery in Jamaica in 1829 but was left at the age of five at the time of Emancipation in 1834 with nothing but freedom, although freedom cannot be under-estimated.”
It has to be understood that while many slaves arrived in the Caribbean on ships, the vast majority were born into slavery on plantations here. So there really are two parts to African arrival: those who were transported here, and those who were born here.
The baby of a slave automatically became a slave, that is, if he/she were not fathered by a planter. Then, such a baby could join the privileged “coloured” ranks.
The arrival of the first Africans in the Caribbean must be pegged to the voyages of Columbus, which began in the last decade of the 15th century.
However, Profs Arie Boomert and Basil Reid have demonstrated that Amerindian peoples were here more than a thousand years before. The Red House sits upon an Amerindian cemetery.
The scholar David Wheat points out in his work “Iberian Roots of the Transatlantic Slave Trade” that by 1430, Spanish and Portuguese expansion in the Atlantic was in full swing. The coast of West Africa, rounding the Cape of Good Hope, became a stomping ground. African populations were willing to trade valuable commodities such as gold, ivory and grain.
After that first voyage to the region in 1492, Columbus became attached. He sought approval from the Spanish crown to bring Africans as slaves to Santo Domingo. In 1517, the Spanish king granted the first asiento, giving the right to introduce African slaves there. In 1511, his son Diego Colon had conquered the island of Cuba, beginning the establishment of slavery there. Africans were brought to nearby Jamaica in 1513.
In 1521, slaves in Santo Domingo revolted. The rebellion was led by Maria Olofa and Gonzalo Mandinga, from the Wolof tribe.
Bartolome De Las Casas, landowner and Catholic Bishop, promoted the importation of Africans on the ground that they would be more suited to the tropics than Amerindians. Accordingly, in 1527, the Spanish King ordered that 1,000 Africans be brought to Cuba.
Enter the English. In 1623, St Kitts was colonised, then Barbados in 1627, and Jamaica, 1655. When they invaded Jamaica, the English found that among the combatants were African slaves who were conscripted by the Spanish.
Slaves who joined with their Spanish masters in defence of Jamaica were freed, heading to the mountains to become Maroons.
Parallel to European arrivals in our region in the early 16th century were the exploits of Jesuits, Catholic priests, in Latin America. We learn about this from an article titled “Capitalism, Christianity, and Slavery: Jesuits in New Spain, 1572–1767” authored by the scholar John Tutino. He explains that, “The Jesuits arrived in New Spain (Mexico and other Spanish conquests) in the 1570s and soon became participants in a dynamic world of silver capitalism.” Jesuits launched money-making enterprises to sustain their missions, churches and schools, and relied upon Africans and First Peoples, as slave labour.
In the article, Prof Tutino goes on that Jesuits aimed to promote Christian education, but also to become pivotal in monetising the world economy via silver capitalism. He writes that Africans drawn from Portuguese Atlantic islands provided labour, along with native Brazilian First Peoples. The Jesuits offered baptism, salvation and protection from bondage to native peoples, whom they deployed to cut cane.
Jesuits, Catholic priests, became the biggest owners of slaves in the Americas. They recently paid reparations to Georgetown University.
As sugar became profitable, the native Amerindian workforce dwindled. Portuguese officials decided to expand the number of African slaves.
Tutino writes that by “owning plantations worked by bound Africans to sustain colleges for the sons of prosperous Portuguese Brazilians...the first Jesuits in the Americas had found a profitable means to sustain their Christian work”.
In 1627, the first colonisation of Barbados began. Barbadian planters used white British indentured servants for a while before resorting completely to African slaves.
According to the United Nations, 12 to 20 million Africans were enslaved in the Western Hemisphere, some 40 per cent of them in the Caribbean.
What brought slavery to an end were slave revolts. The Haitian revolt (1791-1804) was the beginning. Estimates of deaths in the revolt were 200,000 Africans; 75,000 French soldiers; 45,000 British soldiers; and 25,000 white colonists.
The revolt dismantled slavery in the region. Planters ran from the northern Caribbean further south, away to our country, and Guyana, starting new sugar colonies. The slave trade ended in 1804-5. Haiti fuelled other revolts, such as “Bussa’s Rebellion” in Barbados in 1816, rebellion in Guyana in 1823, and in Jamaica in 1831-32.
On the morning of August 1, 1838, the cock crowed freedom across the region.
—Author Theodore Lewis is
professor emeritus at the
University of Minnesota.