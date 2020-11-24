After the abandonment

Let’s start in the middle of this tale with many sides, many angles.
As of last Saturday, we were told that police investigators were searching for clues as to the person who left a weeks-old baby in the bush in Central Trinidad. They want to be able to identify the parents of this infant. They were reported as seeking to look through CCTV footage of businesses in the area, in the hope of finding clues as to who may have done this.
That may be a natural part of the police investigation in a matter such as this. But the reason for this exercise, in these circumstances, ought not to be driven by the impulse to punish, or to prosecute. Someone who was driven to take such a step appears to be in deep pain and anguish, and is in need of compassion and understanding, more than anything else.
One of the country’s leading psychiatrists, Dr Varma Deyalsingh, put his finger on a major part of this tragic puzzle. As reported in the Express, he said some mothers may not be in any position to seek help, when they obviously need it, as this case demonstrates. Natural logic in this case suggests it was the mother of the child who exercised this desperate option, putting the baby on what was described as a bed of dry bush. Wherever that place was, it was such that passers-by could hear the baby’s cry, and respond accordingly, as the man who found her obviously did.
What was the state, or the nature, of the relationship between the mother and the father of this infant, we might never know, to begin to make some sense as to why this option appeared to have been the only possible one.
But we know enough about the circumstances involved in childbirth to have a clue that even in the best of circumstances, post-partum depression is a possible outcome, and it can lead to a wide range of responses.
The Children’s Authority, the State agency established to promote the best possible practices regarding the care and protection of children in the nation, says, rightly, that parents in difficulty should reach out for help. But this can only happen when the parent in distress still has the ability to think clearly, and calmly. This we have to conclude, was not the case here.
It seems routinely fair enough for the Authority to remind all of us that child abandonment is an offence. But will punishment in a case in which someone clearly lost a sense of what is right be any remedy in this situation? We have to conclude that someone does not sit down and calculatedly decide to abandon a newborn baby in a place where it could be found. Dr Deyalsingh also tells us that dozens of babies are left in hospitals by their mothers, after having given birth. To what extent those mothers are pursued and counselled, if not punished, we don’t know. It bears repetition, however, that they should at least know there are acceptable alternatives for giving up a life which one has helped bring into the world.
What this in itself says is the extent to which even with the best possible information available, and the most accessible arrangements in the circumstances, on this and so many other issues we grapple with on a daily basis, so many of us still don’t know where and how to turn. You want to ask, who in Trinidad and Tobago in November 2020 does not know of the existence of the Children’s Authority, please put up your hand. What can safely be said, however, is that the authority is not to blame in this case. But that’s beside the point here and now.
As if by divine intervention, however, the good news coming out of this tragedy, is the report concerning the volume of requests and petitions for the adoption of this child.
But one point to note in this angle on the account is Dr Deyalsingh’s advice that the adoption process should be made easier than it is at the moment. He is in the best position to know whereof he speaks, even if he appeared to have gone off the rails a couple weeks ago, suggesting that we should hang persons on Death Row as a means of reducing the costs of maintaining the prisons.
The world is a perplexing place in which life sometimes defies our best attempts at rational thought and living. While so many of us are bringing children into the world before or, rather, whether or not we feel prepared so to do, equal numbers are at the point of dying for that chance, and not getting it.
It is worth noting, as someone has profoundly stated, that whereas the mind wishes to move us in certain directions, the body makes its own demands, some of which it is often difficult, if not impossible, to resist. Even in the best of us.
• Andy Johnson
is a veteran journalist