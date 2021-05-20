In his recent presentations to the media and the Parliament the Minister of Finance made it very clear to the population that we are still in the midst of a pandemic and that to ride out this wave—assuming we can obey the rules designed to keep us safe—the lockdowns will cost money which we do not have; confirming a statement by the Prime Minister.
However, the accent will be on borrowing in the local and foreign markets (as others are doing), especially since interest rates are low. The minister informed us that our international credit rating is still very good and that China has just given us a substantial low-cost loan which will also allow us to buy the rest of the vaccines we need.
Still, the last hope will be the IMF since this organisation will demand certain conditionalities which the minister would prefer to impose himself if necessary. The plan appears to be to sit at home as much as we can, salary/wage grants will be distributed, food packages will also be given out as we await the relief that the vaccination of the population will give as we obtain the rest of the vaccines.
There are still cries for the diversification of the economy post Covid-19, but diversify into what is a valid question.
The current circumstances surrounding the petroleum global market which will continue to restrict our growth are grim, ranging from our decreasing production of petroleum products and our competitive advantage, our high upstream gas price and, most important, the increasing use of renewables driven by the impact of climate change. So much so that some financial houses are refusing to lend money to invest in petroleum based projects. Other countries have put time deadlines on the use of fossil fuels in their territories. So “Again, diversify into what?” is indeed the key question. It is insufficient to say, for example, that we are building industrial parks to attract foreign and local investment as it is to say that government should get out of the way and leave it to the private sector.
In my last Express article, “Diversification in the new economy”, it was made clear that though we cannot absolutely predict the future of the new emerging economies, they will not be the traditional simplistic land, labour and capital, with an assessment of risk in a known environment, where labour is paramount and forms the most of the production costs.
Further, the technology drivers of these economies will be the Internet, robotics, artificial intelligence and automation (IRAIA). In other words, we cannot as a small open economy that needs to export leave it to serendipity, to the “ah ha” moment of the man in the street to start a globally competitive company; this is a simplistic view of how agents/elements in the new economies and across such economies, will perform. The linkages across the economies, the connectivity for competitiveness will be the common thinking across the innovators, the entrepreneurs and financiers which will drive the various distributed networked elements of the economies.
Though we may be unable to predict precisely the future of these emerging economies there are certain existing vectors, technologies and products that point in general the way the economies are heading. For example, we are seeing the beginning of the impact of the IRAIA on how business is being done digitally, with the attendant security risks, and the reducing demand for labour. We are also seeing the deliberate move to exploit renewable energy at the expense of fossil fuels. The digital technologies are enlarging the on-line market place and the emerging gig economy as the various computing clouds develop.
These pointers and as they develop over time allow us to engage in a process called strategic “fore-sighting”; not to tell at a particular time the state of the economy in the future, but moreso what our uncertain future, its scenarios, could be like; hence what institutions we have to build, what knowledge we have to gain, what improvements we have to make to help shape our strategic plan for the future as we would desire. This would require the local Triple Helix players, the private sector, the Government and the R&D institutions to hold workshops with the population to set the interconnected thinking—the need for the IRAIA technologies to drive the training, knowledge, R&D, innovation and competitiveness—and so integrate its market potential even at this stage. The Cuban pharmaceutical industry, the Israeli security industry and even Singapore and Taiwan are interesting examples of this approach.
The UWI(SA) has established a venture-capital-like company called UWIVentures Ltd. Its aim is to assist members, students and even the public to commercialise their ideas, particularly if they refer to the global market. This venture falls into the serendipity approach already mentioned and could catch opportunities that current investors would support at appropriate risk levels. However, this approach does not address the diversification of the economy so that it is put into the position to be innovative in a future market with products created locally.
There have been two failed attempts in T&T to perform a fore-sighting exercise. However, the opportunity exists for another attempt that relies on the R&D and innovation experience of Prof Brian Copeland, principal of the St Augustine UWI campus, alongside the immense business experience of the UWI Chancellor, Robert Bermudez and that of Prof of Practice, Mr Gerry Brooks, to aggressively lead such a project even as regional project of UWIVentures Ltd.
—Mary King is an economist