Against racism, divisiveness, disinformation

Those who have the privilege of a platform to speak should always exercise responsibility, integrity and carefulness. Recently, this privilege was taken for granted by Satyacharya Pundit Dr Bramanand Rambachan and Pundit Satyanand Maharaj. To the question: how can we make an already bad situation worse, both men resorted to sowing seeds of racial discontent when last week they boldly claimed crime in Aranjuez was targeting people of East Indian descent. Here we go again.
The pundits’ claims followed the murder of businessman Chevalle Ramjattan, owner of Pills and Potions Pharmacy, located along the Aranjuez Main Road. Despite not providing statistics to support his claim, Rambachan was confident in saying, “these crimes have been directed predominantly at East Indians”. Not to be outdone by Rambachan, Maharaj lamented that “a portion of the society is shielded from blame traditionally”. He went on to say, “They are products of a failed education system, they are products of failed parenting,” and “they all have the same complexion, they all come from the same ethnic group”.
To hear these words uttered by a leader, specifically a religious leader, puts into context the deeply ingrained racist beliefs some of us have. Compounding our racism problem is that leaders are allowed to say whatever they feel without any consequences for widening the gap separating a perceived “us” and “them”. Another religious leader, Archbishop Jason Gordon, has repeatedly emphasised a different kind of division through his regard for the LGBTQ community as “immoral” and “sinners”. But, I digress.
Even more absurd was that Maharaj continued by saying “racism in T&T is one of the best-kept open secrets”. The irony of someone making racist comments speaking on our problem of racism was evidently lost on Maharaj and Rambachan. Pot, kettle, black.
Still, to single out each pundit’s comments would lead me to replicate their irresponsibility. Unverified and inciting—not insightful—comments such as those by Rambachan and Maharaj seem to be the order of the day. In the US last week Monday, Fox News fired its arguably biggest star, Tucker Carlson. Of all the things that can be said about Carlson, his fierce defence of the Republican party, especially former US president Donald Trump, is arguably the most prominent.
In Carlson’s case, what makes him even more dangerous is that despite publicly endorsing Trump’s controversial personality, the former anchor was recently found to have privately admitted to despising Trump. This bombshell was part of the documents released in the defamation lawsuit against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems. Leaked private texts reveal Carlson saying, “I hate him [Trump] passionately,” and, “He’s [Trump] a demonic force, a destroyer.”
For both pundits, as it is for Carlson, acting responsibly by being honest, providing facts and showing unbiased opinions does not appear to hold any importance. In the case of the pundits, do they actually believe Trinidadians of East Indian descent are being targeted? Or were the pundits pandering to their base by preaching victimisation at the hands of a particular racial group? The latter would make them just like Carlson, who knowingly spread disinformation to his audiences by concealing how he truly felt about the former US president. Whatever the reason, our leaders must first be aware of the power they have, and then exercise that power responsibly.
Responsibility, however, shouldn’t only fall on those given a platform. Those who provide the platform, to begin with, must also act responsibly. Did the media house that ran the story of Rambachan’s and Maharaj’s racist comments have to give the pundits even wider visibility on social media? Of course not. We all know racism is present in T&T. At least Maharaj was correct in acknowledging this. Racism emerges most glaringly during every general election. The media house in question didn’t post the story to remind us of our entrenched racism, but instead to stir the hornet’s nest.
Fox News has become notorious for this. What we already believed about the conservative network was only confirmed through Carlson’s leaked text messages. Carlson and, by extension, Fox News deliberately prey on conservative ideologies to create division and boost viewership.
Rage is engaging. Social media engagement, however, shouldn’t only target “likes”, “comments”, and “shares”. It should also target integrity. And while this column could itself be twisted into an argument that I have given the pundits even more publicity, I hope that I have, at the same time, emphasised the risks involved when divisiveness is deliberately provoked.
Instead of seeking to troubleshoot crime-fighting strategies on a community level in Aranjuez, the two pundits sought to create trouble by focusing on race. If the primary role of religious leaders is to provide guidance to those attending their services, Rambachan and Maharaj are doing the opposite. Because of their unashamedly invalid claims, the TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) had to devote time during a news conference to deny what we already knew. There might be data to support the claim that criminals target certain areas of Trinidad, but there is nothing to suggest crime is only perpetrated by, or targets, a particular racial group.
Resorting to racism and divisiveness only takes us further away from finding solutions. To both Rambachan and Maharaj, I’ll amend and direct an often-used phrase: “If you are not part of the solution to crime, you are part of the problem.”
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.