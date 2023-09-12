AI, education and migrant children

As a new school year begins, there are at least two important developments in teaching and learning that deserve immediate attention: the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the integration of migrant children into the school system. Both present unique challenges and opportunities. When it comes to the implementation of both, however, our policies have lagged. This creates a long-term problem of widening the gap based on who has access to education and educational resources and who does not.
Although seven schools remained closed at the start of the new term , according to Martin Lum Kin, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA), for the overwhelming majority that have opened, there should be a renewed focus on the evolution of our curricula to accommodate both AI and migrant children. Such an evolution would maintain relevance to advancements in technology, as well as increasing calls for greater humanitarian outreach.
At present, however, our responsiveness to technology and humanitarian outreach is much too slow. Since ChatGPT burst onto the scene in November 2022, the level of professional development and training for educators by the Ministry of Education (MoE) hasn’t been as proactive as it needed to be. The MoE’s Professional Development Calendar for the period September 2022 to July 2023 contained no training session dedicated solely to pedagogical training in the use of AI. It’s a paradox that even as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley touted the Ministry of Education’s Digital Transformation Programme in March 2023, the MoE has not transformed its professional development to keep up with changes in AI technology.
Professional development in education is slow compared to the developments in technology. This applies not just to T&T but around the world since schools need time, money, expertise and resources. Still, there is a danger of being left too far behind.
From November 2022 to now, a newer version of ChatGPT, ChatGPT-4, was launched. Each subsequent learning model is expected to be more advanced than the previous.
According to a World Bank 2020 report, new technologies, although expected to revolutionise production processes in sectors such as health care, infrastructure, agriculture and manufacturing, could also risk widening the gap between rich and poor countries. This is due to the potential for more investment to go to advanced economies where automation is already established. The same applies to education, except in this case the gap is potentially widened between the rich and poor. This is because chatbots are usually more accessible to those belonging to higher-income households as these are more likely to have access to the latest technology.
Another gap exists between native English speakers and non-native English speakers, such as the children of Venezuelan nationals in T&T. A comprehensive training programme for teachers in the use of AI for their pedagogy could have allowed migrant children to transition more easily into our school system. ChatGPT supports more than 50 languages, including Spanish.
However, like our slow responsiveness to the rapid advancements in AI, sorting out the legal frameworks for integrating migrant children has not been agile enough.
Last week, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said that before migrant children can enter schools, the Immigration Division and the office of Attorney-General (AG) must sort out student permits. Without an adjustment to the law, migrant children cannot legally enter our schools.
In July 2023, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne announced the Government’s plans to integrate migrant children into primary schools by September. Suffice it to say, that announcement did not age well. While I don’t expect any changes involving immigration to occur overnight, let’s not forget that our national experience of the influx of Venezuelan nationals is not a new occurrence. The Immigration Division and the Attorney General’s Office should have had the intuitiveness to expect that at some point, the children of Venezuelan migrants and refugees would need to be provided for.
But here we are, with little to no training being provided to teachers about AI and a halted plan to integrate hundreds, possibly thousands (because do official statistics even exist?) of migrant children into our schools.
During the time that it takes the MoE to catch up to training educators on effective teaching practices involving AI, and during the time that it takes the Immigration Division and AG’s Office to administer student permits, the Government has to take the issue of a widening education gap more seriously. Already, pupils in rural areas, as well as those from lower-income households, are at a disadvantage compared to those with greater access to technology. Migrant children are also at a disadvantage, given their language barriers and inability to access primary-level education.
Our present time, with coinciding advancements in AI technology and demands for humanitarian service, requires us to be proactively responsive. The long-term benefit is higher productivity. The long-term consequence of failing to be proactive however is that not only will vulnerable groups be left behind but there will also be higher amounts of national debt as the demand for social services will increase.
The MoE, Immigration Division, and AG’s Office need to be much more responsive than they currently are with ensuring that our education system can still catch up to the advancements in technology, as well as the effects of mass migration.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.