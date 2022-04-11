The recent impasse between the office the head of the Chief Parliamentary Council (the CPC), Ian MacIntyre, SC, and former attorney general, Faris Al-Rawi (the AG), culminated in a letter of March 16, the same date on which the former AG, apparently unbeknownst to him, was removed as AG by the Prime Minister and assigned to another Ministry.
The letter from the former AG called for the JLSC, the employer of the head of the CPC and the Legislative Drafting Department, to institute disciplinary action against Mr MacIntyre for insubordination. The so-called insubordination was the failure of the head of the CPC to carry out the AG’s “constitutional” authority to direct the CPC to draft a bill for submission to Parliament, this without first obtaining Cabinet approval.
The resolution of this impasse by the attorneys retained to address this issue should be of interest to the national community in bringing certainty to the process for a bill to be taken to Parliament.
Part of the misunderstanding by the former AG as to the limit of his constitutional authority regarding this particular role may have arisen from his interpretation of s, 75(2) of the Constitution. Section 75(2) provides that the Cabinet shall consist of the Prime Minister and other ministers one of whom shall be the Attorney General. The sole mandatory direction regarding the appointment of an AG as a member of Cabinet is due in large part to his role of submitting government’s bills to the Parliament.
Before the policy of the Government of the day can become law, it must first be converted into a Bill and submitted to the Parliament. The officer charged with the responsibility of submitting a bill to Parliament is the AG.
The departments of the Attorney General and Legal Department (AGLD) charged with drafting bills is the CPC and the Legislative Drafting Department, both of which are headed by Mr MacIntyre,
However for the AG to cause a bill to be drafted by the CPC, he must obtain Cabinet approval. This requirement is partly reflected in the provisions of s.75(1) of the Constitution. Section 75(1) provides that there shall be a Cabinet for Trinidad and Tobago which shall have general direction and control of the government and shall be collectively responsible therefore to Parliament.
That collective responsibility for policy becoming law is effected via a Cabinet Note submitted to the Cabinet by the relevant Ministry for the Cabinet’s consideration and approval. The Note ends with a request to the AG for a bill representing the policy to be drafted. When the Note is approved with amendments, if necessary by the Cabinet, it is confirmed by way of a Cabinet Minute which now directs the AG to have the requisite bill prepared.
In the event that there remains any lingering doubt that Cabinet approval is necessary, the Parliamentary website also sets out the process involved in drafting of laws. It states that the Office of the CPC and Legislative Drafting Department of the AGLD are responsible for drafting Public bills.
It provides that when a bill meets the satisfaction of the subject Ministry, the approval of Cabinet must be sought before the bill is sent to the House of Representatives or the Senate,
A factor which may have also contributed to the former AG’s opinion that a bill could be drafted without first obtaining Cabinet approval is the source of his appointment.
While the AG is the head of AGLD which include the office of Chief State Solicitor, Solicitor General, CPC and the politically insulated office of the DPP, the heads of all those departments are appointed by the JLSC. It is only the AG who is politically appointed.
Therein lies the potential for conflict and tension. The AG’s role which evolved over time with its original function relegated to adviser to the Crown evolved to both adviser to the Crown and protector of the people’s interest.
This natural tension and duality of functions and potential for conflict have resulted in the AG in the UK being neither a minister or member of Cabinet.
It seems to me that given the many missteps of the AG highlighted in the media, this was one fight with which the PM could not distract the population by politicising the issue. The current Head of the CPC, a national scholar who was retained as a drafting consultant by the Ministry of Finance during the Manning 2007-2010 administration with the assistance of the Central Bank is a professional of impeccable character.
His reputation as a top-notch draftsman is unassailable as is his standing as a man of quiet principle whose opinion was highly valued and greatly regarded by the staff of the CPC, amongst others.
So what is a Prime Minister to do? My view is that the AG was misinformed as to his role in the process of drafting bills and the CPC was following, not only well established tradition, but the underlying law.
Well, the Prime Minister could move him out or move him across which he did, apparently unwilling to remove the AG from his Cabinet for the assumed value he still brings to the Government.