Alarm bells

The alarm went off at 5 a.m. Instead of turning it off, I reached for my cellphone.
A few hours earlier, I had gone to bed sick to my stomach, fearful of what the results of the US presidential election might be. Wistfully, I urged my phone to give me the result I wanted, but key states were still too close to call.
Politics had never much interested me, but that has changed in the last four years. And, like a newbie to the political foray, I believed the pollsters. This was going to be a landslide victory for Joe Biden. Ha! I will never believe another poll again. They’re as bad as the five-dollar psychics with the neon signs in their windows.
Either that, or absolutely no one—and I mean no one—really knows and understands the American voter anymore. Those who thought they knew were in for a shock Tuesday night: there was no landslide victory for Democratic candidate Biden.
Instead, there were a lot of texts and tweets back and forth of “oh no”, “how could this be?”, “somebody do something”. No one could do anything; the votes had been cast.
Unlike millions of Americans, I waited until voting day to vote. Anxious voters submitted early ballots for many reasons: some were afraid of long lines at polling stations in this time of Covid-19, that Proud Boys and their brothers might show up at polling stations to intimidate Democrats and, simply, because some just could not wait to cast out an unpopular president.
On election day, I wanted that vote-on-election-day experience. I went to the polls at mid-morning and was out of there in under five minutes. There were three voters ahead of me. Not a Proud Boy in sight. Everyone was respectful of social distancing and each voter got his own folder and pen. Then I went home to wait.
What became clear to me very early is that Donald Trump did not lose too many supporters, despite his position on the coronavirus (too much ado about a mere quarter million deaths) and the ailing economy (everyone has to die, so why not keep businesses open, virus or not?).
Americans either don’t know or don’t understand that almost no developed country is doing as badly at handling the coronavirus as is the US. Despite the resurgence of the pandemic, millions put the economy as their number one concern. Biden’s issues—control of the pandemic, racial inequality and a fair healthcare policy—trailed the economic issue. It is almost certain that there will be another pandemic lockdown (as is happening in Europe right now) before the holiday season begins.
When I expressed frustration and confusion about Trump gaining key states, my 22-year-old son said: “Mom, you live in a bubble. You live in an affluent neighbourhood in northern Virginia where your friends and your walking group are out of touch with what is going on outside the Beltway.” Ouch. But I read. I watch the news. I get involved in community events. Still, I am afraid he is right.
I am not losing hope and I am not bitter. Many votes are still to be counted, and they will be, in spite of Trump’s dictatorial demands to stop counting the votes right now, or else. This time his rantings are being largely ignored. The media are not playing into his hands. His fellow Republicans are not standing up to him (of course), but they are not supporting him either.
At the time of writing this piece, the Democrats are ahead with 238 electoral votes and the Republicans, 213.
Despite the Cubans handing Florida to Trump and the Democrats’ hopes of a blue Texas being dashed, Biden may still be declared the winner. Not the margin most people I know wanted, but we’ll take it.
I had hoped Biden would win a historic landslide, the Republicans would be demolished and lose control of the Senate, and the racist, dictatorial cult of Trumpism would be forever driven from the land. That’s, however, not going to happen, but while I’m writing it looks likely that Biden will eke out a narrow victory and that my adopted country will be saved from a wicked sociopath.
I’ll take that.
—Suzanne Lopez-Wayman
is a former Express journalist