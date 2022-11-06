So, there is this thing called situational awareness. It has three main components. Perception of the data and elements of the environment. Then comprehension of the meaning and significance of the situation. Then projection of the future states and events.
Situational awareness is important generally for everything. I find it useful especially in emergency medicine to be aware of the department, patient, and staff factors at any one point and to predict what will most likely happen next and what the trajectory will be. You observe the information and data, analyse it, understand it, and then predict the trajectory going forward.
I can also use situational awareness to understand the ideology divide in the world at the moment. First, as humans, we created social media. Then it became too many platforms and too much information to digest at any one time. Thus, we created algorithms. Most platforms now have migrated towards an algorithm-based feed. Social media algorithms analyse user behaviour and prioritise content the platform thinks the user wants to see and will most likely engage with.
When you first join a social media platform, at first the feed will be a random mix but after a short while, the feed starts to be more in line with your interests. The intention of this is that the more you are fed things you like is the longer you will stay engaged on the social media platform. And the longer you stay on the platform the better they are able to find your likes and dislikes and the longer you will then have to stay because more and more, it has things aligned with your interests. All just a rabbit hole.
So, for the Facebook algorithm, they use your reactions to posts, especially the likes and dislikes. They use dwell time, the amount of time you dwell on a post, video or on pictures. They also predict and narrow down the friends whose feeds you want to see first. Similarly for Instagram, the algorithm checks for your interests in particular posts, whom you follow, whom you tag and whom you direct message.
For Twitter, the algorithm focusses on your timeline, which is the stream of tweets from the users you follow. They use the ‘while you were away’ and ‘show me the best tweets first’ features to pinpoint which persons you want more on your timeline. The same goes for TikTok, Netflix, Apple TV, other streaming platforms and even your Internet browser. The algorithm-based feed determines what content you are exposed to and also what advertisements you view.
The end result is mainly three-fold. Firstly, you become addicted. The longer you stay, the more rabbit holes present themselves into which you can go and get lost. You know how it goes. If you allow yourself, you can stay on Netflix, Facebook, IG, TikTok or Twitter for hours. The longer you stay the more interesting it gets, and it is difficult to rouse and do something else. The second effect is like House of Mirrors.
Everything you view in your feed or what is recommended is just a reflection of you, your friends, your interests, your group, your clique, your tribe. It is important to have interests, friends, cliques, and tribes but you get exposure to nothing else. So, for instance, if you like creole food, the mirror will give you more and more creole food which is great. But since you may not have been exposed to a large variety of foods, there are foods, things, and ideas you do not know if you like them or not. Like Kangaroo testicles, for instance. But since the algorithm has already put you in the box, in the rabbit hole, creole food is all you would ever know.
The third effect is that you are so locked in the box, you cannot see or appreciate what other persons like or see. What you or your clique thinks and engages in is regarded as the normal reality. And thus, everyone has a more and more defined, narrow, blinkered idea of what is the right thing and normal reality. Cue in for instance to tomorrow’s midterm elections for the USA. We have never been so divided in our ideologies but also our lack of understanding of the ideology from the other groups. More importantly, our lack of the NEED to understand their said ideology.
So, the far right or far left are only exposed to far ideas with far cliques in a world of far concepts such that they think far right or far left is the world and anyone who believes anything else is totally wrong. The possible trajectory? Lack of acceptance of election results, political unrest, civil war, implosion. This trend is being seen worldwide. Brazil, Italy, Sweden. In Russia and China, the state media is like one big algorithm, and you are only exposed to ideology that the state permits you to see.
So, we created the algorithm concept to control the volume of what we see. Now it has divided us such that we only see one rabbit hole, one viewpoint, that we think is absolute. So much so that it may lead to civil war and implosion, which will affect every country. We wanted to reduce what we see, now we see nothing. Not even Kangaroo testicles.
Dr Joanne F Paul is a paediatric emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute